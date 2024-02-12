Censored Again! Discussing Vaccine Induced Damage

The powers are in full force to prevent discussion on the potential harm to patients through an autoimmune response to covid vaccines.

The reason YouTube censored this was medical misinformation.

YouTube doesn't allow content that poses a serious risk of egregious harm by spreading medical misinformation about currently administered vaccines that are approved and confirmed to be safe and effective by local health authorities and by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Not allowed to question the science!

Kindly be objective and let me know where I went wrong in this video.