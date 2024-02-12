Playback speed
Censored Again! Discussing Vaccine Induced Damage

They really want to stop the questions at this point.
Dr Philip McMillan
Feb 12, 2024
The powers are in full force to prevent discussion on the potential harm to patients through an autoimmune response to covid vaccines.

Unstoppable Mothers Against Covid Vaccine Injuries

Dr Philip McMillan
Feb 10
Unstoppable Mothers Against Covid Vaccine Injuries

Politicians and industry have underestimated the power of mothers to find truth and answers in a world willing to ignore vaccine injuries. On May 6th, 2021, this vibrant, intelligent, active 34-year-old young man died suddenly, 16 days after his COVID-19 vaccination. Soon after, his devastated family began navigating the uncharted territory of collecting…

The reason YouTube censored this was medical misinformation.

YouTube doesn't allow content that poses a serious risk of egregious harm by spreading medical misinformation about currently administered vaccines that are approved and confirmed to be safe and effective by local health authorities and by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Not allowed to question the science!

Kindly be objective and let me know where I went wrong in this video.

Please support my research efforts by subscribing to Vejon Health Substack.

Vejon COVID-19 Review
Vejon COVID-19 Review Podcast
Comprehensive overview of COVID-19 looking at the research from Dr Philip McMillan delineating autoimmunity in the disease.
