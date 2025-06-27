When Pain Makes No Sense: Understanding the Hidden Nerve Damage After COVID

If you're reading this and struggling with strange burning sensations, tingling in your skin, patchy sweating, or unexplained pain that no doctor can quite figure out—you're not alone. And you're not imagining it.

Let me take you on a journey through what may be one of the most under-recognized outcomes of the pandemic: small fiber neuropathy, or SFN, especially in the context of COVID-19 vaccination or infection.

What Changed in 2021?

I’ve been tracking disease mechanisms since early 2020. I predicted, then, that the spike protein—not the virus itself—was the key player in long-term damage. What we’re now seeing confirms this. A newly published paper, Small Fiber Neuropathy Following COVID-19 Vaccination, documented 16 patients, nine of whom had confirmed SFN. That may not sound like a lot. But remember—diagnosing SFN is difficult. Most doctors never consider it, and tests like skin biopsies or Q-sweat are rarely performed.

Primicerio, Giulia Carolina, et al. "Small fiber neuropathy following COVID-19 vaccination: A case series." Journal of the Neurological Sciences (2025): 123536.

But the symptoms are screaming at us: