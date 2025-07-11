COVID's Hidden Threat: Is Your Immune System SILENTLY Damaging Your Kidneys?

I want to speak plainly today about something deeply troubling—something I've been warning about for years, and a case that perfectly illustrates it.

We are facing a crisis not just of health, but of silence. After a global pandemic and a mass vaccination campaign using novel therapeutics, we still lack answers to critical questions. And why? Because autopsies—our gold standard for understanding disease—are not being done. We've been flying blind. And now, patterns are emerging that too many are unwilling to acknowledge.

Let me take you into one such pattern. A 69-year-old man with no significant medical history—no kidney disease, no diabetes, no heart problems—suddenly presents with severe kidney failure. A few weeks prior, he was admitted for what was thought to be a mild pneumonia. One day in hospital, then discharged.

That alone raises red flags. One day? For pneumonia? More likely, what he had wasn’t pneumonia at all—it was COVID-19, misdiagnosed. He likely had mild respiratory symptoms, fatigue (which he reported), and some raised inflammatory markers. But no one checked further. No one connected the dots.