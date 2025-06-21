What Embalmers Are Seeing, and Scientists Are Afraid to Say

I’ll admit it—I dismissed the early reports. In 2021, when whispers of “died suddenly” and strange clots surfaced, I wrote it off as sensationalism. But as time went on, the claims didn’t fade. They grew louder, and more specific. Then in 2023, I interviewed Tom Haviland for the first time, and my perspective shifted. Now, having spoken again with both Tom and chemist Greg Harrison, I can say with confidence: we have a problem we are refusing to name, let alone solve.

This isn’t a fringe theory. Embalmers across multiple countries—Australia, the United States, Canada, the UK, New Zealand—have reported the emergence of white, rubbery clots in deceased individuals. These aren’t typical post-mortem findings. As Greg noted, chemical analyses using ICP-MS revealed these clots are deficient in normal blood elements like potassium and iron, and instead unusually rich in phosphorus, sulfur, and fibrinogen.

Tom’s recent breakthrough? A presentation to the Tennessee Funeral Directors Association, where two-thirds of the active embalmers raised their hands when asked if they’d seen these clots in 2025. This isn’t fading. If anything, it’s persisting—perhaps slightly less frequently, but clearly not gone.

Here’s the deeper concern. The scientific community—those best equipped to investigate—won’t touch it. Universities that permitted access to analysis equipment forbid the release of results, fearing loss of funding and reputational risk. The samples are real, the data reproducible, yet the fear of being labelled conspiratorial keeps the science in the shadows.

And this has clinical implications. I’ve now seen histological data showing that these clots—some over a foot long—are composed largely of fibrinogen and hemoglobin, with autoimmune markers like myeloperoxidase. Something is causing rapid, aberrant clotting. Something that doesn’t show up in scans, only in cath labs—or post-mortem.

Greg and his team even found distorted fibrinogen subunit ratios and signs of protein misfolding, pointing toward amyloid formation. These are not spontaneous anomalies. They reflect a pathological process that may involve the spike protein—whether from infection or vaccination, or perhaps the combination of both. We don’t yet know. But the clinical silence is deafening.

Tom has tried to gather more data through cath labs and vascular surgeons. He was met with silence. He turned to patients, and within weeks, 1,400 people shared their clotting stories. The public is desperate to understand. And those in power remain paralysed—by fear, politics, or both.

Let me be clear: this isn’t about being pro- or anti-vaccine. This is about science. It's about duty. If a pattern like this is emerging—and the evidence says it is—then it must be investigated. With rigour. With integrity. And without fear.

Greg, Tom, and many unnamed scientists are doing this on their own time, with their own money. That alone should shame every institution with a multimillion-dollar research budget and a moral obligation to protect the public.

This is the moment for scientists to be brave. For clinicians to speak up. For institutions to investigate—not ignore. If we care about public health, this is no longer optional.

The clots are real. Now the question is: will we have the courage to confront what they mean?

Thank you for reading.