Weekly Covid Boosters: The Future of Vaccines?

Let me be clear right from the start—weekly COVID boosters are not happening… yet. But I titled this discussion that way because something very unusual is unfolding, and the trajectory is more concerning than most people realise.

When I saw the headline “Taiwan shortens COVID vaccine gap to two months for high-risk groups,” I was genuinely stunned. Not because of the policy itself, but because of what it signals. We’ve moved from a promised three-dose plan to seven or even more. What once seemed absurd in memes has quietly become reality. And now, we’re seeing countries with high vaccination rates facing yet another wave—this time serious enough to justify two-monthly boosters.

What happened to lifelong immunity? What happened to following the science?

Taiwan is a case study. Nearly 90% of their population is vaccinated, yet they’re experiencing a surge in COVID cases with predictions of up to 200,000 weekly visits. Meanwhile, a country like Haiti—with only 2.7% vaccination—has had no meaningful COVID wave. That’s not conspiracy. That’s a red flag that demands investigation.

When I reviewed the CDC’s data, I saw what Taiwan based its decision on. For seniors, protection from hospitalisation drops from 53% to 19% over six months, and by 180 days, there’s virtually no benefit left. That’s not what vaccines are supposed to do. This isn’t measles or mumps. The truth is, what we’re dealing with is no longer a vaccine in the traditional sense—it’s functioning more like a short-term therapeutic.

Taiwan shortens COVID vaccine gap to 2 months for high-risk groups

Taiwan News - Keoni Everington June 7, 2025

And if that’s the case, we must ask the obvious: Why does it work temporarily? Is it immune suppression? Is it antibody interference? And if so, are there safer, cheaper interventions that offer the same protective effect without this cycle of dependency?

It is scientifically irresponsible to continue on this path without honest reflection. Where does it stop? Monthly boosters? Weekly? That may seem ridiculous, but so did the idea of seven doses in 2021.

I am not against interventions that save lives. If a tool works and it's all you've got, then use it. But it is unacceptable to cling to a failing strategy out of pride or inertia. We must re-evaluate. We must ask hard questions. And we must be willing to listen to those with outcomes, not just credentials.

Look at the places where outcomes have surpassed expectations—Haiti, Honduras, South Africa with Dr. Chetty. There’s something to learn from them. We need results now, not recycled narratives.

Let’s keep asking, keep researching, and most of all—start holding the system accountable.