Embalmers’ Clots - Another Doctor Speaks Out!
The medical fraternity cannot avoid facing this issue much longer.
10 hrs ago
•
Dr Philip McMillan
58
28
1:11:12
Unprecedented Proposal from Geert for Vaccinated Individuals!
Could the MMR Vaccine retrain the vaccinated immune system?
May 14
•
Dr Philip McMillan
43
59
19:25
Silenced Covid Experts Finally Allowed to Speak Out!
Remarkable discussion about the multiple options available.
May 11
•
Dr Philip McMillan
52
15
1:24:33
NY Times Actually Admits Covid Vax Side Effects are Real!
Is this a step in the right direction?
May 6
•
Dr Philip McMillan
47
57
24:45
VIRAL SEPSIS: A New Presentation of the Covid Virus?
If not addressed soon, it may be too late.
May 4
•
Dr Philip McMillan
67
122
32:40
April 2024
Astrazeneca U-turn on Admission of Covid Vax Side Effects?
Are they taking the fall for the other Vax companies?
Apr 30
•
Dr Philip McMillan
35
14
20:07
Covid Vaccine Induced Microbiome Damage - Implications?
Why are her studies being censored?
Apr 27
•
Dr Philip McMillan
68
18
1:16:41
Could the Covid Vaccine Cause Cancer?
Why did regulators across the world miss this important point?
Apr 22
•
Dr Philip McMillan
63
49
19:53
Reanalysis of Geert's Concern for HIVICRON
Great information to help those interested in a deeper grasp of the science.
Apr 13
•
Dr Philip McMillan
140
32
1:36:28
Was the Covid Priority Ever Protecting Health, or Profit?
Reflecting on the remarkable work of Dr Shankara Chetty
Apr 9
•
Dr Philip McMillan
43
37
19:10
Will Geert's Fears be Proved Correct?
This is setting up to be an absolute disaster!
Apr 7
•
Dr Philip McMillan
73
58
1:32:28
Update on Embalmers Clots in the Living!
Why are other whistleblowers afraid to come forward?
Apr 5
•
Dr Philip McMillan
105
68
21:30
