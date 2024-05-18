Vejon COVID-19 Review

Embalmers’ Clots - Another Doctor Speaks Out!
The medical fraternity cannot avoid facing this issue much longer.
  
Dr Philip McMillan
28
1:11:12
Unprecedented Proposal from Geert for Vaccinated Individuals!
Could the MMR Vaccine retrain the vaccinated immune system?
  
Dr Philip McMillan
59
19:25
Silenced Covid Experts Finally Allowed to Speak Out!
Remarkable discussion about the multiple options available.
  
Dr Philip McMillan
15
1:24:33
NY Times Actually Admits Covid Vax Side Effects are Real!
Is this a step in the right direction?
  
Dr Philip McMillan
57
24:45
VIRAL SEPSIS: A New Presentation of the Covid Virus?
If not addressed soon, it may be too late.
  
Dr Philip McMillan
122
32:40

April 2024

Astrazeneca U-turn on Admission of Covid Vax Side Effects?
Are they taking the fall for the other Vax companies?
  
Dr Philip McMillan
14
20:07
Covid Vaccine Induced Microbiome Damage - Implications?
Why are her studies being censored?
  
Dr Philip McMillan
18
1:16:41
Could the Covid Vaccine Cause Cancer?
Why did regulators across the world miss this important point?
  
Dr Philip McMillan
49
19:53
Reanalysis of Geert's Concern for HIVICRON
Great information to help those interested in a deeper grasp of the science.
  
Dr Philip McMillan
32
1:36:28
Was the Covid Priority Ever Protecting Health, or Profit?
Reflecting on the remarkable work of Dr Shankara Chetty
  
Dr Philip McMillan
37
19:10
Will Geert's Fears be Proved Correct?
This is setting up to be an absolute disaster!
  
Dr Philip McMillan
58
1:32:28
Update on Embalmers Clots in the Living!
Why are other whistleblowers afraid to come forward?
  
Dr Philip McMillan
68
21:30
