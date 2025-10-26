Lessons from the Front Line – Apheresis Therapy for Long COVID

Hosted by Vejon Health and sponsored by Molecusan UK Ltd, this international online conference brought together leading experts in post-COVID research to explore new frontiers in testing, treatment, and recovery.

Moderated by Dr. Philip McMillan, the session focused on the evolving science behind spike protein persistence, microclot formation, and mitochondrial dysfunction, and how apheresis therapy and multimodal interventions may help restore health in patients with long COVID and post-vaccine syndromes.

Speakers included:

Markus Klotz (Apheresis Centre, Zurich/Cyprus)

Yannick Kok PhD (Ayus Laboratories AG, Switzerland)

Prof. Dr. Brigitte König (MMD GmbH & Co. KG, Magdeburg, Germany)

The event highlighted how spike protein–related pathology may drive chronic inflammation, endothelial dysfunction, and energy deficits — and how targeted interventions like H.E.L.P. apheresis, Inuspheresis®, and mitochondrial testing can play a key role in diagnosis and therapy.

Presentation 1 – Markus Klotz: Subtractive vs Modulating vs Additive Therapies (00:07:30 – 00:40:30)

Theme: Therapeutic Apheresis and Multimodal Combination Therapy for Long COVID, Post-Vaccine Syndrome, and Chronic Illnesses.

Mr. Klotz opened with a deeply personal account of his own long COVID journey — from severe illness and functional disability to full recovery through apheresis and combined therapy. His clinic in Cyprus and Switzerland has now treated over 1,200 patients with chronic post-viral or post-vaccine conditions.

He described a framework of subtractive, modulating, and additive therapies:

Subtractive: Removing pathological substances such as spike protein, cytokines, autoantibodies, and microclots through H.E.L.P. apheresis or Inuspheresis® .

Modulating: Adjusting immune responses via hyperthermia therapy , improving receptor function, and aiding detoxification.

Additive: Supporting recovery with nutraceuticals, peptides, IV infusions, and immune therapies.

Mr. Klotz emphasized that apheresis alone benefits around 60% of patients but combining it with multimodal interventions—such as fever-range therapy, peptide therapy, IVIG, and Molecusan nutraceutical protocols—can greatly enhance outcomes.

He also introduced an upcoming AI-driven register study in Zurich, designed to correlate treatment combinations with patient-reported outcomes and biomarker trends. This initiative aims to develop predictive, personalized treatment plans based on data from thousands of apheresis patients.

Presentation 2 – Dr. Yannick P. Kok: Fibrinaloid Microclot Complexes as a Marker for Chronic Inflammatory Disease (00:40:30 – 01:05:00)

Theme: Understanding and Measuring Microclots in Long COVID and Chronic Illness.

Dr. Kok presented new findings from Ayus Laboratories AG on Fibrinaloid Microclot Complexes (FMCs) — abnormal protein aggregates resistant to breakdown that form in various inflammatory diseases, including long COVID, Parkinson’s, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and Alzheimer’s.

He explained how SARS-CoV-2 spike protein binds to fibrinogen, promoting dense, amyloid-like microclots that resist fibrinolysis and impair oxygen delivery.

Using advanced imaging flow cytometry with Thioflavin T (ThT) fluorescence, his team can visualize and quantify these microclots, comparing patients’ samples to healthy controls.

Key innovations included:

FibriScore® – A quantitative biomarker system to monitor treatment response and inflammation.

Inuspheresis® filter studies showing significant reduction of FMCs after therapy, followed by gradual normalization over time.

Evidence that FMCs increase with disease severity and correlate with fatigue and vascular symptoms.

Dr. Kok concluded that microclots are a unifying biomarker of chronic inflammation and that apheresis may serve both as a diagnostic insight and a therapeutic intervention to clear these pathogenic structures from circulation.

Presentation 3 – Prof. Brigitte König: Spike Persistence, DAMPs, and Mitochondrial Damage (01:05:00 – 01:34:00)

Theme: New Advances in Spike Testing and Insights into Mitochondrial Dysfunction in Long COVID.

Prof. König presented the latest laboratory data from MMD Magdeburg, focusing on how persistent spike proteins and danger-associated molecular patterns (DAMPs) disrupt immune balance and cellular energy.

Her talk emphasized three interlinked drivers:

Spike Protein Persistence – Detection of circulating spike and viral mRNA in monocytes, exosomes, and tissues, with ongoing immune activation. Mitochondrial Dysfunction – SARS-CoV-2 spike protein interferes with mitochondrial respiration, leading to energy deficits, oxidative stress, and chronic fatigue. Inflammatory Markers and DAMPs – Molecules like HMGB1, HSP70, uric acid crystals, and mitochondrial DNA act as “danger signals,” sustaining inflammation and autoimmunity.

She highlighted novel laboratory markers—Zonulin, CD14, LBP, MPO, and Properdin—to assess gut permeability, complement activation, and innate immune dysregulation in post-COVID syndromes.

Her conclusion underscored mitochondria as “the powerhouses of immunity” and a central target for restoring metabolic and immune resilience in long COVID.

Roundtable Discussion and Key Takeaways (01:34:00 – 01:50:00)

The closing roundtable, moderated by Dr. Philip McMillan, integrated the science and clinical experience shared across the presentations. Several unifying themes emerged:

Spike persistence and microclot formation appear to be fundamental in sustaining post-COVID inflammation. Apheresis therapy provides measurable removal of spike proteins, autoantibodies, and microclots—showing tangible biochemical and clinical improvement. Mitochondrial restoration may be the next major therapeutic goal, as cellular energy failure underpins fatigue, immune exhaustion, and neuroinflammation. Multimodal integration—combining subtractive (apheresis), modulating (hyperthermia), and additive (nutraceutical) therapies—offers the most promising results. Data-driven personalization through AI, FibriScore®, and biomarker tracking will be crucial to refining patient care and identifying who benefits most from therapy.

The discussion closed with a shared sense of urgency and optimism. Despite differing approaches, all presenters agreed that collaboration between researchers, clinicians, and diagnostic innovators is accelerating understanding and providing new hope for patients struggling with the long-term effects of COVID-19.