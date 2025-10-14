COVID VAX Triggers Notable Hair Loss in Korea

I’ve spent hours thinking about this, not because of the hair loss itself, but because of what it means.

A new paper from South Korea caught my attention. It’s one of those breakthrough studies that dares to ask the questions others have avoided. The researchers looked at broad-spectrum adverse events of special interest—non-life-threatening issues that are often brushed aside—across a massive population of more than 4.2 million people. Among these, 1.45 million were vaccinated and about 289,000 were not.

What they found was astonishing: a significant increase in alopecia (hair loss) following COVID-19 vaccination, with a hazard ratio of 2.4, rising to 3.4 among those who received mixed vaccine types (for example, AstraZeneca followed by Pfizer). That’s not a mild bump—that’s more than double, even triple, the usual rate.

But alopecia is not just a cosmetic issue. It’s an immune-mediated disease.

The Science Behind the Hair Loss

To understand the implications, we need to talk about immune privilege.

Some parts of the body—the eyes, the brain, the testes, the placenta, and yes, the hair follicle—are “immune privileged.” That means they’re shielded from the immune system. If the body were to recognize these tissues as foreign, it would attack them. In the case of hair, the follicle sits inside this protected zone. Once that barrier is lost, the immune system moves in and destroys the cells responsible for hair growth.