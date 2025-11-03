Embalmer’s Update: The Clots That Won’t Go Away

This update wasn’t planned. Barely half an hour before going live, I reached out to embalmer Richard Hirschman to ask what he’s seeing now — and within minutes, we were joined by Tom Haviland, the retired U.S. Air Force major who has been running worldwide surveys on these unusual post-mortem clots. Together, we compared notes on what has — and hasn’t — changed over the past four years.

Richard described how, since early 2021, he has repeatedly found long, white, fibrous strands in the blood vessels of the deceased. Before the pandemic, clots were typically red and jelly-like — “grape jelly,” he calls them. Now many have turned tough, rubbery, and pale. He estimates that roughly half of the bodies he embalms still show these abnormal formations, even though the larger ones appear less frequent. “It’s like a roller coaster,” he said. “When I think it’s going away, it comes back.”

Tom’s latest survey of 301 embalmers around the world backs that up: roughly 27 percent reported finding the white fibrous clots, and about 22 percent saw widespread micro-clotting. At a Tennessee conference in 2025, two-thirds of attending embalmers raised their hands when asked if they had seen the same thing.

The evidence is now undeniable — at least that something abnormal is happening. Yet no formal investigation has been undertaken. Vascular surgeons, Tom explained, remain silent; one even withdrew after hospital pressure. It echoes a wider pattern of fear and inertia across medicine. Clinicians trust the “experts,” and if the experts aren’t speaking, the assumption is that nothing is wrong.

I understand the hesitation. As a physician, I used to ignore these reports myself. Surely, I thought, if it were real, someone in the scientific community would have addressed it by now. But here we are — in year five — and the clots are still appearing.

To dismiss them as coincidence or “conspiracy” is no longer acceptable. We’ve now seen live cases: deep-vein thromboses removed from patients, showing the same white fibrous material later confirmed under electron microscopy as human in origin and amyloid-like in structure. These are not silicone artefacts or embalming residues. Something is altering the fibrin network of blood itself.

Whether these clots form shortly before death or after it remains unclear. But either way, they represent a profound disturbance in the biology of coagulation — one that demands urgent study.

For me, this isn’t about politics or blame. It’s about science. If something so visually obvious can be ignored for four years, what else are we missing? Medicine cannot afford to look away. As Richard said plainly: blood is red. When it turns white, we should all want to know why.

Until someone does, I’ll keep asking the questions.