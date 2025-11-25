The Alarming Rise of Myasthenia Gravis After the Pandemic

For years I’ve spoken about the immune system, inflammation, and the potential long-term consequences of repeated exposure to the spike protein. But recently I was asked a very specific question:

“Are you seeing more cases of myasthenia gravis post-pandemic?”

I didn’t have an answer.

Not because I didn’t have a sense of what might be happening—but because I had never looked directly at the data. So I went back through nearly ten years of hospital admission statistics to see if there was a signal. What I found was astonishing.

What Exactly Is Myasthenia Gravis?

Myasthenia gravis (MG) is a chronic autoimmune condition that causes muscle weakness. It often begins with the eye muscles—droopy eyelids, double vision—but can affect speech, swallowing, breathing, and any skeletal muscle. MG typically appears in women under 40 and men over 60, forming a classic bi-modal age distribution.

It is treatable but not curable. And importantly, it is a condition driven by autoantibodies—the immune system mistakenly attacking the neuromuscular junction.

Why Look at MG Now?

For the last several years, I’ve consistently explored the idea that the spike protein can trigger autoimmune responses, regardless of whether it comes from infection or vaccination. Autoimmunity rising after 2021 fits within that paradigm. So when someone asked me about MG, I realized this was a perfect test case.

I pulled the UK national data and began analyzing it year by year.

What the Data Shows

The first question I asked was simple:

Has anything changed since the pandemic?

The answer is an unequivocal yes.

Younger age groups (0–19) actually saw a decrease in MG admissions.

This aligns with what we know: younger individuals have a more resilient thymus, and if the thymus shrinks or is damaged—something we see after COVID infections—it can mimic the effect of a thymectomy, which is protective for young-onset MG.

But adults—especially older adults—show a dramatic rise.

The 60–79 age group saw an 82.9% increase in admissions compared to eight years earlier. This is not a small change. This is a seismic shift.

Even more striking: this rise happened despite the fact that a significant number of vulnerable older adults died during the pandemic. That means the increase is occurring within a smaller surviving population, making the rise even more significant.

Every adult group—from 20 to 79 years—showed a substantial increase. Children did not. That alone tells us something has changed.

How Does MG Fit Into the Bigger Immunological Picture?

To understand MG, you must understand the thymus—the “university” where T-cells learn self-tolerance. In MG, the thymus is often dysfunctional. In younger patients, removing it helps because it is overactive and producing autoreactive T-cells. In older adults, the thymus is already involuted, and removing it worsens immune balance.

Here’s the key point:

COVID infection is known to shrink the thymus dramatically.

Repeated infections and spike exposure may accelerate T-regulatory cell depletion.

Older adults already have reduced T-cell regulation due to age.

When you put these together, the result is predictable:

more autoimmunity—not just MG, but a rise in many autoimmune conditions.

This is exactly what the data reflects.

My Concern Going Forward

If the spike protein drives autoimmune responses (from any source), and if repeated exposures continue due to reinfections—often mild and unnoticed in those with high IgG4 levels—then the population-level burden of autoimmunity will continue to climb.

MG is simply one condition in that rising tide.

My perspective is simple:

We cannot prevent every exposure, but we must reduce systemic exposure to spike protein wherever possible.

Keeping spike out of the bloodstream is far more important than preventing every respiratory infection. Even simple practices like humming—to improve mucosal immunity in the upper airway—can help form part of that protective strategy.

Why This Matters

This isn’t just about MG.

It’s about understanding what is happening to immune regulation in the post-pandemic world.

If the thymus is shrinking, T-regulatory cells are depleted, and autoantibodies are rising across multiple conditions, we are facing a long-term immunological challenge that will shape healthcare for decades.

My goal is not to provoke fear, but awareness.

We must ask what has changed—and why.

Thank you for reading, and thank you for being part of this conversation.