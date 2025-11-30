The FDA Has Finally Admitted Child Covid Vaccine Deaths

Over the weekend, something extraordinary happened inside the U.S. Food and Drug Administration—something I never expected to see in my career. An internal FDA memo has now acknowledged that children have died following COVID-19 vaccination, and that at least 10 of those deaths were deemed likely, probable, or possibly related to the vaccine after internal review. This information was buried for years. Now, it has surfaced.

The implications are immense. Not only for parents and for the scientific community, but for every global regulatory body that has insisted there was “no signal,” “no evidence,” and “no cause for concern.”

A detailed overview of this development was included in my recent video breakdown (transcript excerpted in the uploaded file).

What I want to do here is explain what this means—scientifically, politically, and personally—and why this admission from the FDA is not the end of the story. It is the beginning.

What the FDA Has Now Revealed

According to the memo, career staff within the Office of Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance (OBPV) reviewed 96 reported deaths of children following COVID vaccination between 2021 and 2024.

Their conclusion:

No fewer than 10 deaths were related to the vaccine.

Let that sink in.

For four years, parents were told:

“There is no risk.”

“Myocarditis is extremely rare.”

“The benefits far outweigh any theoretical harms.”

“There is no evidence of deaths in young people.”

All of this was stated with absolute confidence.

Now, in the FDA’s own internal language, we learn that:

Deaths did occur.

The agency did not acknowledge them.

Regulators delayed safety-signal recognition until after expanding authorization to younger ages.

Concerns raised by internal experts like Tracy Beth Hoeg were minimized, dismissed, and even criticised.

This is a turning point.

Why the Age Gradient Matters

One of the FDA’s own reminders in the memo is something many of us said early on:

Covid mortality has a steep age gradient—a thousand-fold difference between an 80-year-old and an 8-year-old.

In other words:

Children were never at high risk.

Parents did not vaccinate children because of fear for the children. They vaccinated to “protect granny.” That was the narrative.

The problem is that when you remove the personal benefit for the child, any non-zero harm becomes unacceptable. Now we learn that the harm was not zero.

This changes the risk–benefit equation completely.

The FDA Now Admits the Unthinkable

The most striking sentence in the memo is this:

“For the first time, the US FDA will acknowledge that COVID-19 vaccines have killed American children.”

This is not my interpretation.

This is not speculation.

This is their sentence.

The agency now concedes that:

Healthy children, who faced near-zero risk from COVID, were harmed.

Mandates coerced many into taking a vaccine they did not need.

These decisions may have harmed more children than they saved.

When I first read those words, I sat in silence for several minutes. Because this is not just about science. It is about trust.

What Were the Other Regulators Doing?

This is the question no one wants to ask—but everyone must.

Every country has its own equivalent of the FDA:

MHRA (UK)

EMA (Europe)

TGA (Australia)

Medsafe (New Zealand)

Health Canada

And many others

Where were they? Why did none of them conduct a similar investigation? Why did none of them audit their adverse-event databases with the seriousness the FDA has now shown?

Why did it take four years—and new leadership—for the U.S. regulator to admit what others still deny?

These agencies had the same data.

They saw the same red flags.

They pushed the same policies.

Yet they stayed silent.

This silence is not a scientific issue. It is a cultural and political one.

What This Means for Parents and Clinicians

If you are a parent, you were not given full information.

If you are a clinician, you were not given the tools to make informed recommendations.

If you work in public health, your trust in the system is understandably shaken.

The truth is this:

You were on your own.

Parents were on their own.

Doctors were on their own.

Communities were on their own.

The regulatory bodies that should have protected the public instead protected a narrative.

The Dam Has Only Just Begun to Crack

This revelation raises deeper questions:

What about subclinical myocarditis?

What about long-term cardiac scarring?

What about neurological injuries?

What about repeated dosing in young men?

What about simultaneous vaccination (Covid + flu) with no proper studies?

And most importantly:

What will autopsies show?

We are only at the beginning of this conversation.

The regulators delayed this moment for as long as they could.

But reality always catches up.

Where Do We Go From Here?

My mission now is twofold:

1. Continue explaining the science clearly and honestly.

I will keep unpacking these developments as they unfold, without fear or favour.

People deserve transparency—not curated reassurance.

2. Help build a community of people who can help one another.

As I said in my video, many people are still struggling with post-vaccine and post-Covid complications. The official systems are overwhelmed, dismissive, or unprepared.

That is why I am building a community where people can learn, support each other, and begin to understand what is happening at a deeper level. Education matters now more than ever.

A Final Word

History will judge this period harshly—not because mistakes were made, but because questions were not allowed.

When regulators silence concerns, dismiss early signals, ridicule those who ask questions, and push forward without proper evidence, the consequences become catastrophic.

The FDA’s admission marks a global turning point.

It is now up to us—researchers, clinicians, parents, and communities—to ensure that what was hidden is not hidden again, and that those affected are not left behind.

The truth has begun to surface.

The question now is who will listen.