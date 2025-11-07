Immune Privilege — The Silent Shield That Could Change How We See Autoimmunity

When I first began exploring autoimmunity, I thought I understood the basics: the body attacks itself. But over the past few years, something didn’t add up. I started seeing patterns in patients — hair loss, tinnitus, dizziness, cataracts — symptoms that didn’t fit the old textbook models. That’s when I discovered the concept that changed everything for me: immune privilege.

Immune privilege is what I now call the body’s silent shield. It’s not about locking the immune system out completely, as in the blood–brain barrier, but rather about teaching it where not to fight. It’s as if certain areas of the body have diplomatic immunity — embassies guarded by T-regulatory cells (Tregs) that keep the peace.

Your inner ear, eyes, placenta, testes, and even your hair follicles are protected this way. They contain antigens that, if exposed, would trigger inflammation. Tregs act as peacekeepers, releasing calming cytokines like IL-10 and TGF-β to prevent overreaction. When they work, harmony is maintained. When they fail, the results are devastating.

When the Peacekeepers Fall

During COVID-19 and the widespread use of mRNA and cDNA vaccines, something disrupted this delicate balance. The spike protein, capable of binding to receptors like ACE2, Neuropilin-1, and crucially CD147, opened a doorway into immune cells themselves. Once inside, spike fragments could be spread between cells via exosomes, potentially damaging Tregs and reducing their suppressive function.

Without sufficient Treg control, immune privilege collapses — the embassies are breached. Suddenly, the immune system starts “seeing” protected tissues for the first time and attacks them.

That’s exactly what appears to be happening in hair loss, eye inflammation, and inner-ear disorders being reported worldwide.

Alopecia and the Collapse of the Hair Follicle Vault

I remember the first time I connected hair loss to immune privilege. The hair follicle is an immune-privileged mini-organ. It relies on local Tregs to maintain tolerance and protect against inflammation. When these cells falter, the immune system begins attacking the follicle bulb — the root of the hair.