From the very beginning, Dr. Chetty emphasised that we are dealing with immune dysregulation, not simply a respiratory virus. The Omicron variants have shifted the clinical landscape. Reinfections often look deceptively mild—just a sore throat for half a day or a fleeting headache—so patients rarely connect these transient symptoms to the cascade that follows days or even weeks later. By the time they develop neuropathy, gut problems, persistent sinus issues, or unexplained fatigue, they no longer associate any of it with COVID exposure at all. Their clinicians don’t either.

This disconnect is dangerous. As Dr. Chetty put it, “Your immunity can’t remain dysregulated for long, as it will cause problems.”

What struck me most was his description of specific “weak points.” Each patient follows the same pattern every time they are re-exposed to the virus. One patient always develops sinus inflammation. Another always tips into microvascular clotting. Someone else deteriorates through the gut. These idiosyncratic paths are exactly where mast cells degranulate and where inflammation strikes hardest. If you don’t know your weak point—or your doctor doesn’t understand it—you lose valuable time.

The difference between vaccinated and unvaccinated groups also remains striking. Many vaccinated patients experience pathogenic priming when re-exposed—an abrupt worsening of symptoms around day two or three that can mimic myocarditis, pneumonia, or other systemic crises. Unvaccinated patients rarely show this pattern. Yet the mildness of Omicron now hides the triggering event so completely that clinicians miss the underlying cause altogether.

We spoke as well about a topic almost no one wants to acknowledge anymore: persistent spike protein. For the vaccinated, the persistence can stretch to hundreds of days, and the distribution of spike into tissues that infection alone would never reach complicates the picture even further. Add in ongoing gut dysbiosis, senescent cells, and a silent microclot burden, and the pathophysiology grows even more complex. And yet—despite the scale of the problem—mainstream science has stepped away. Autopsies aren’t being done. Data is being ignored. Clinicians are left to guess their way through baffling chronic presentations.

One area of the conversation surprised even me: the unexpected resilience of well-managed HIV patients. Dr. Chetty has thousands of HIV-positive patients with high CD4 counts who seem largely spared from long COVID and immune reconstitution issues. They have far fewer complications than the general population. This deserves immediate research attention—but again, no one is looking.

He believes, as I do, that if nothing changes, we will see continued population-wide health deterioration: shorter lifespans, rising autoimmune diseases, more cancers, more neurological decline, and more chronic illness that no one can explain. We’re already seeing falling birth rates and rising all-cause mortality in multiple countries. That trend will not reverse on its own.

But the most important message from this conversation was not fear—it was responsibility. If medicine is to evolve, we must free it from institutional capture. We must look honestly at the pathophysiology. We must train new clinicians differently. And we must support those who are willing to observe, innovate, and treat based on what they see—not what they are told to believe.