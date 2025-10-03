HiViFlu: The Influenza That Won’t Go Away

When I first heard about the sudden surge of influenza cases in Delhi, it felt all too familiar. We have seen this pattern before—an outbreak in India that was initially underestimated but eventually swept the globe. During the pandemic, it was the Delta variant of COVID-19. Today, it may be H3N2 influenza. And if we are not careful, we may again be blindsided.

I want to share with you how I process these events. I don’t make guesses; I integrate the science, the clinical realities I observe, and the patterns I’ve seen before. That is how my predictions often align with reality. In this case, the Delhi outbreak caught my attention not simply because it is “a bad flu season,” but because of what it reveals about our immune landscape in 2025.

Geert van den Bossche has spoken extensively about the idea of Hivicron—a highly evasive variant of Omicron capable of silencing T cells. His concern is that if our T cells are silenced, we lose a critical layer of defense. Without cytotoxic T cells and effective CD4 Helper T-cell coordination, we cannot clear viral infections properly. What struck me is that this same principle could apply not just to COVID, but to influenza as well.

This is where I introduce the idea of HiViFlu. Think of it as the “flip side” of Hivicron. Instead of an evasive COVID variant, we face a familiar virus—H3N2 influenza—that becomes far more dangerous in the context of widespread immune exhaustion and T cell silencing. In such a population, influenza doesn’t behave like the seasonal nuisance we expect. It lingers. It spreads more quietly. It leads to prolonged fevers, extended coughs, and higher rates of hospitalization. And it finds easy prey in the elderly, the frail, and those whose immune tanks are already running on fumes.

Surveys in Delhi reveal that almost 69% of households report flu-like illness, with many patients experiencing recovery times much longer than the usual four or five days. Hospitals are admitting more severe cases, and complications are rising. This is not just a statistical anomaly—it fits the very pattern we’d expect if the immune system had been blunted by prior COVID infections and repeated immune challenges.

To me, HiViFlu is not just about influenza. It is about the double blow: COVID depletes immune defenses, and then influenza takes advantage. Together, they create a cycle of vulnerability that leaves populations struggling to recover, and individuals facing one infection after another.

I cannot tell you with certainty whether this influenza wave will spread worldwide in the way Delta did. But the warning signs are here. If we see influenza spreading more widely, lasting longer, and causing greater harm than usual, we must consider the possibility that T cell silencing is not just theoretical—it is happening now, shaping how old viruses behave in new ways.

So what do we do? Awareness is the first step. Preparation follows. The same strategies that strengthen us against COVID—restoring immune resilience, reducing inflammation, and supporting natural antiviral defenses—apply equally here. Even something as simple as humming, which raises nitric oxide in the sinuses and helps defend against pathogens, becomes a practical step everyone can take.

HiViFlu is more than a name. It is a lens through which we must examine the interplay between viruses and immunity in a post-pandemic world. Ignoring it, as we ignored the early signals from India in 2021, would be a mistake we cannot afford to repeat.