What Happened to Our IMMUNITY After COVID

A lot of people don’t understand what is happening now, and why I remain deeply concerned in the context of the pandemic.

Many will tell you that COVID is over. That it’s barely causing symptoms anymore, and there’s nothing to worry about. But as I’ve been saying from the start—rarely is what you see on the surface the full story. Just because the headlines are quiet doesn’t mean the danger has disappeared.

When it comes to risk, what matters is not certainty, but awareness. If you don’t even consider the possibility of trouble ahead, you’re already in danger.

That’s why I want to draw your attention to something most people are missing: a recent report from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). On September 11, 2025, they published findings on the Candidozyma (formerly Candida auris) fungus across Europe.

This pathogen isn’t just another name in the medical dictionary—it’s a serious threat. And I believe it is also a warning sign about the state of our collective immunity after years of repeated COVID infections.

COVID’s Lingering Mark on Immunity

I predicted that repeated rounds of COVID infection would leave behind a population with weakened immune defences. Each infection chips away at immune resilience. Even mild symptoms don’t mean the immune system isn’t being stressed or altered.