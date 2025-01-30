Unbelievable Military COVID Vaccine Blunder Revealed!

For years, I have analyzed the intersection of science, policy, and ethics, and few topics have troubled me more than the military’s decision to mandate COVID-19 vaccines. As new revelations come to light, it has become increasingly clear that this policy was not just flawed but potentially harmful in ways that will impact the armed forces for years to come.

With President Trump’s recent executive order reinstating service members who were discharged due to vaccine mandates, we must reflect on what went wrong, why it happened, and what we can learn moving forward.

A Decision That Defied the Science

From the earliest days of the pandemic, it was evident that severe COVID-19 overwhelmingly affected older individuals and those with preexisting conditions. The military, by contrast, consists of young, fit individuals with minimal comorbidities. Yet, despite clear data showing their low risk of severe illness, every service member was required to receive the vaccine or face discharge.

The numbers speak for themselves:

Fewer than 20 active-duty military personnel died of severe COVID-19 out of 1.4 million.

A study comparing military and civilian populations found that the risk of ICU admissions was nearly 25 times lower in the military.

Why, then, were they forced to take a vaccine that posed a known risk of myocarditis, particularly in young men, the very demographic that dominates military service?

The Whistleblower Who Warned Us

Dr. Theresa Long, a senior military doctor and brigade surgeon, raised concerns about these mandates early on. She highlighted that:

The vaccine posed a higher risk of myocarditis than the virus itself in young service members. The immune response to COVID-19 in a young, healthy population was already highly effective. There was no clear benefit to mandating vaccines in a group with an extraordinarily high survival rate.

Instead of engaging with her expertise, military leadership and mainstream narratives dismissed her warnings, attempting to discredit her rather than addressing the concerns she raised.

The Fallout: Injuries, Discharges, and Legal Battles

The decision to mandate vaccines had profound consequences:

Thousands of service members were discharged, many losing careers they had dedicated their lives to.

Cases of myocarditis and other vaccine-related injuries emerged, but were largely ignored.

A group of former service members filed an open letter in January 2024, calling for accountability and the resignation of leaders who implemented and enforced the mandates.

The executive order reinstating discharged service members is an acknowledgment that mistakes were made. But for those who suffered long-term injuries or lost their careers, this policy reversal comes too late.

What We Must Learn

This situation isn’t just about the past, it’s about how we approach science, risk assessment, and policy in the future. Here’s what must change:

Science Must Dictate Policy – Public health decisions should be based on real-world risk stratification, not political pressure. Medical Freedom Matters – Coercion and mandates undermine trust in the healthcare system. Accountability is Non-Negotiable – Those who pushed policies that harmed individuals must answer for their decisions.

A Call to Action

