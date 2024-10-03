Playback speed
The Truth About Variants and Vaccination: Unveiling the Real Drivers of Viral Evolution

Why We Must Question the Narrative and Explore the Science Behind Variant Emergence
Dr Philip McMillan
Oct 03, 2024
9
Transcript

As the pandemic continues to evolve, it feels like we're witnessing a slow-moving car crash. Every week, more research emerges, and with each study, it becomes increasingly clear that something is amiss. The virus is spreading rapidly in highly vaccinated regions, and yet, there’s largely silence from the scientific community and policymakers who initially championed widespread mandates. What’s happening here?

In the coming week, I’ll be discussing another critical topic: the ugly truth about poor long-term immunity from COVID vaccines. The current booster regimen highlights the immune system’s struggle to create lasting protection. I’ll explore the mechanisms behind this failure and its implications for the future.

The Ugly Truth: Poor Long-Term Covid Vax Immunity
Webinar: Thursday 10th October at 7PM UK time

Register here >

I’ve been following the science closely, and one paper that recently caught my attention highlights the emergence of a new SARS-CoV-2 recombinant variant. This variant was transmitted from a patient with an acute co-infection. As you may recall, during the height of the pandemic, we were bombarded with claims that the unvaccinated were responsible for driving variants. But scientifically, that narrative never made sense. How could individuals who haven’t developed any immune pressure drive variant evolution?

A novel SARS-CoV-2 recombinant transmitted from a patient with an acute co-infection (Read here) >

In this video, I delve into the science of immune response, highlighting how incomplete neutralization from vaccinated individuals may actually be encouraging viral mutations. The evidence points to immune pressure as a significant factor in variant creation, particularly from antibodies that don’t fully neutralize the virus.

There’s also an alarming observation: co-infections, once rare, are now becoming more common. Co-infections signal a weakened interferon response, a key element of our immune defense. Prior to the pandemic, such occurrences were mostly seen in immunocompromised individuals. But now, we’re seeing this in otherwise healthy populations. Could it be linked to vaccine-induced immune suppression?

Let’s challenge the narrative and seek answers from the science.

