The TRUTH About COVID Stats That Changed EVERYTHING

Were Covid Statistics Manipulated to take away YOUR Freedom?
Dr Philip McMillan
Sep 28, 2024
In this recent session, I had the pleasure of welcoming Regina Watteel, a mathematician and statistician whose insights into the pandemic’s data are both revealing and critical. Regina has a rich background in mathematics, physics, and statistics, and her work on pandemic data exposed significant discrepancies in how information was presented to the public.

Regina recounted how, early on in the pandemic, the data clearly showed that the virus primarily threatened the elderly and those with comorbidities. However, governments responded with drastic measures like lockdowns and mask mandates, decisions that didn't align with the actual risk data. Regina’s analysis focused on this gap, especially as it became evident that the majority of the population, particularly children, were at very low risk from the virus.

As the pandemic progressed, Regina observed how vaccine mandates were implemented based on manipulated statistics. Real-world data, especially during the Omicron wave, showed higher infection rates among the vaccinated. Yet, models were being produced that flipped this reality to maintain the narrative that the unvaccinated posed a greater risk. This false portrayal had dire consequences for public policy, and Regina’s work in exposing these manipulations was both groundbreaking and essential.

I couldn’t help but liken Regina’s work to that of the Freedom Convoy in Canada, where voices of truth and resistance took a stand against overreaching government mandates. Her book, Fisman’s Fraud, exposes this statistical manipulation in detail, and I encouraged everyone to read it. We need to ensure that governments globally reanalyze the data from the pandemic and that the truth comes to light.

Fisman's Fraud: The Rise of Canadian Hate Science (Paperback) >

As we wrapped up, I reflected on how each of us has a role to play in fighting misinformation. Whether it's analyzing statistics, as Regina has done, or spreading awareness through platforms like mine, we all have a part to play. This conversation is just the beginning of the work needed to hold those in power accountable for their actions during the pandemic.

