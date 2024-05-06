Playback speed
NY Times Actually Admits Covid Vax Side Effects are Real!

Is this a step in the right direction?
Dr Philip McMillan
May 06, 2024
57
Transcript

Discussion on the real Covid vaccine side effects acknowledged by the NY Times in this eye-opening video. Stay informed and educated on the latest developments surrounding the Covid vaccine.

Is this true?

Quote - "Deaths from the vaccines are vanishingly rare, despite claims from some conspiracy theorists that vaccines have led to a spike in mortality rates.

Read article here >

Register here >

Timecodes:

0:00 - 0:15 - Intro
0:15 - 5:18 - Acknowledgment of real COVID vaccine side effects and rarity of associated deaths discussed.
5:19 - 9:59 - Acknowledgment of Covid vaccine side effects in low-risk individuals and the importance of weighing risks and benefits.
10:00 - 14:28 - Tragic case of a 34-year-old man experiencing fatal aortic dissection after mRNA vaccination, raising questions about vaccine injuries.
14:29 - 19:35 - Evidence of vasculitis found in histology results after preordered investigations.
19:36 - 24:44 - Autopsy findings suggest prior exposure to trigger eosinophilic response, raising questions on immune priming.

Myocarditis Case Study January 24th 2024 Final Copy (1)
1.02MB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download

57 Comments
