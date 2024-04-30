Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
14

Astrazeneca U-turn on Admission of Covid Vax Side Effects?

Are they taking the fall for the other Vax companies?
Dr Philip McMillan
Apr 30, 2024
14
Share
Transcript

One billion pounds has been allocated by Astrazeneca for compensation payouts. Why the decision to acknowledge the issue now?

AstraZeneca admits its Covid vaccine causes rare side effect in astonishing U-turn

Read Article here >

Please support our aim to stay Number 1 >

Vaccine-induced Immune Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia

Read article here >

Please support my research efforts by subscribing to Vejon Health Substack. Your support allows me to continue bringing you my insights in a timely and effective way.

14 Comments
Vejon COVID-19 Review
Vejon COVID-19 Review Podcast
Comprehensive overview of COVID-19 looking at the research from Dr Philip McMillan delineating autoimmunity in the disease.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Dr Philip McMillan
Recent Episodes
Embalmers’ Clots - Another Doctor Speaks Out!
  Dr Philip McMillan
Unprecedented Proposal from Geert for Vaccinated Individuals!
  Dr Philip McMillan
Silenced Covid Experts Finally Allowed to Speak Out!
  Dr Philip McMillan
NY Times Actually Admits Covid Vax Side Effects are Real!
  Dr Philip McMillan
VIRAL SEPSIS: A New Presentation of the Covid Virus?
  Dr Philip McMillan
Covid Vaccine Induced Microbiome Damage - Implications?
  Dr Philip McMillan
Could the Covid Vaccine Cause Cancer?
  Dr Philip McMillan