Unprecedented Proposal from Geert for Vaccinated Individuals!

Could the MMR Vaccine retrain the vaccinated immune system?
Dr Philip McMillan
May 14, 2024
Transcript

Geert proposes immune retraining for the vaccinated to combat viral variants. Learn more about training the immune system in this insightful video with Dr McMillan.

The latest surge of Omicron KP.2 and KP.3 variants in highly vaccinated regions, highlights that alternative approaches to herd immunity need to be considered.

Geert Vanden Bossche was the first to highlight the risk of immune pressure on the virus through mass vaccination as the likely cause for evolving variants.

His latest update is on training immune cells with other vaccines >

