Silenced Covid Experts Finally Allowed to Speak Out!

In this exclusive interview, silenced Covid expert (Dr Ellapen Rapiti - South Africa) is given the platform to share his insights and experiences during the pandemic.

Listen to their first-hand accounts and expert opinions that have been previously suppressed. Don't miss this eye-opening discussion with the voices that were kept quiet for too long. Stay informed and hear the truth from those who were on the frontlines.

Dr Rapiti Protocol

Timecodes

0:00 Intro

1:53 Insightful discussion with Dr. Robert Ellapen Rapiti on navigating the global crisis and finding solutions.

7:31 Doctor's determination to challenge the narrative on the Delta strain and find a solution against the virus.

14:03 Discussion on managing viral pneumonia with and without autoimmune components, emphasizing the use of steroids for inflammatory microclots.

20:43 Peak flow meter reveals significant airway inflammation in asthma patients, aiding in diagnosis.

26:34 Recognizing early signs of respiratory distress crucial in COVID-19 treatment. 33:16 Revealing missed opportunities in humanitarian aid and the importance of early pneumonia detection.

39:30 Challenges in sharing alternative medical views and consequences faced by medical professionals.

45:45 Elderly patient with extensive pneumonia treated with high-dose steroids during the Delta variant outbreak.

51:46 Importance of challenging traditional beliefs in treating patients regardless of age or obesity.

58:09 Medical professional prioritizes treating patients regardless of social status or financial means.

1:04:37 Benefits of using colloidal silver for health purposes and its various applications.

1:10:58 Revolutionary cost-effective treatment for pneumonia using household items discussed by innovative clinicians.

1:17:40 Concerns raised about inconsistencies in vaccine dosages and adverse events among triple vaccinated individuals.