Silenced Covid Experts Finally Allowed to Speak Out!

In this exclusive interview, silenced Covid expert (Dr Ellapen Rapiti - South Africa) is given the platform to share his insights and experiences during the pandemic.
Listen to their first-hand accounts and expert opinions that have been previously suppressed. Don't miss this eye-opening discussion with the voices that were kept quiet for too long. Stay informed and hear the truth from those who were on the frontlines.
Register Here >
Dr Rapiti Protocol
Timecodes
0:00 Intro
1:53 Insightful discussion with Dr. Robert Ellapen Rapiti on navigating the global crisis and finding solutions.
7:31 Doctor's determination to challenge the narrative on the Delta strain and find a solution against the virus.
14:03 Discussion on managing viral pneumonia with and without autoimmune components, emphasizing the use of steroids for inflammatory microclots.
20:43 Peak flow meter reveals significant airway inflammation in asthma patients, aiding in diagnosis.
26:34 Recognizing early signs of respiratory distress crucial in COVID-19 treatment. 33:16 Revealing missed opportunities in humanitarian aid and the importance of early pneumonia detection.
39:30 Challenges in sharing alternative medical views and consequences faced by medical professionals.
45:45 Elderly patient with extensive pneumonia treated with high-dose steroids during the Delta variant outbreak.
51:46 Importance of challenging traditional beliefs in treating patients regardless of age or obesity.
58:09 Medical professional prioritizes treating patients regardless of social status or financial means.
1:04:37 Benefits of using colloidal silver for health purposes and its various applications.
1:10:58 Revolutionary cost-effective treatment for pneumonia using household items discussed by innovative clinicians.
1:17:40 Concerns raised about inconsistencies in vaccine dosages and adverse events among triple vaccinated individuals.
Please support my research efforts by subscribing to Vejon Health Substack. Your support allows me to continue bringing you my insights in a timely and effective way.
Silenced Covid Experts Finally Allowed to Speak Out!