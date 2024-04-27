Playback speed
Share post
Covid Vaccine Induced Microbiome Damage - Implications?

Why are her studies being censored?
Dr Philip McMillan
Apr 27, 2024
18
Transcript

Dr Sabine Hazan is a specialist in gastroenterology/internal medicine/hepatology, Covid researcher, Founder and CEO of Progenabiome based in California, USA.

Timecodes

1:16: Exploring the significance of the microbiome and introducing Dr. Sabine Hazan in a crucial discussion.
6:51: Development of approved prophylactic protocols involving hydroxychloroquine, vitamin C, and zinc.
12:35: Unforeseen challenges in developing treatment protocol amidst political interference and global collaboration.
18:10: Financial influence on medical journals leads to biased publication of research findings.
24:02: Successful early multi-drug therapy by a Malibu physician prevented COVID-19 deaths among high-profile patients.
29:33: Importance of considering contraindicated medications in COVID-19 treatment protocols
35:10: Impact of microbiome on mental health and physical ailments demonstrated through patient recovery.
41:03: Challenges of vaccinating against mutating viruses due to multiple strains and mutations in spike proteins.
47:23: Potential for viruses to impact gut microbiome balance and penetrate body, leading to various health issues.
53:10: Challenges in reproducing blood due to altered microbiome and limited donors, impacting transfusions.
58:56: Impact of Covid vaccine on gut microbiome and potential implications
1:04:31: Lack of transparency in vaccine data sharing and its impact on microbiome health awareness.
1:10:25: Support microbiome research foundation to address complex probiotic issues.

If specific good bacteria are being damaged after receiving the Covid Vaccine, what could be the mechanism?

Support the Research of Dr Sabine Hazan

Find out more about Progenabiome here >

Slides from Dr Sabine Hazan
3.96MB ∙ PDF file
