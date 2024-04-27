Covid Vaccine Induced Microbiome Damage - Implications?

Dr Sabine Hazan is a specialist in gastroenterology/internal medicine/hepatology, Covid researcher, Founder and CEO of Progenabiome based in California, USA.

1:16: Exploring the significance of the microbiome and introducing Dr. Sabine Hazan in a crucial discussion.

6:51: Development of approved prophylactic protocols involving hydroxychloroquine, vitamin C, and zinc.

12:35: Unforeseen challenges in developing treatment protocol amidst political interference and global collaboration.

18:10: Financial influence on medical journals leads to biased publication of research findings.

24:02: Successful early multi-drug therapy by a Malibu physician prevented COVID-19 deaths among high-profile patients.

29:33: Importance of considering contraindicated medications in COVID-19 treatment protocols

35:10: Impact of microbiome on mental health and physical ailments demonstrated through patient recovery.

41:03: Challenges of vaccinating against mutating viruses due to multiple strains and mutations in spike proteins.

47:23: Potential for viruses to impact gut microbiome balance and penetrate body, leading to various health issues.

53:10: Challenges in reproducing blood due to altered microbiome and limited donors, impacting transfusions.

58:56: Impact of Covid vaccine on gut microbiome and potential implications

1:04:31: Lack of transparency in vaccine data sharing and its impact on microbiome health awareness.

1:10:25: Support microbiome research foundation to address complex probiotic issues.

If specific good bacteria are being damaged after receiving the Covid Vaccine, what could be the mechanism?

