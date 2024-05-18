Embalmers’ Clots - Another Doctor Speaks Out!

In this video, Dr Phillip Triantos (Radiologist - Alabama, USA) provides their insights and reactions to embalmers' clots, shedding light on this important topic.

Join us as we explore the significance of embalmers' clots and gain valuable knowledge from a medical professional's perspective.

If you're interested in understanding more about this phenomenon, make sure to watch till the end!

DO NOT WATCH THE FULL VIDEO IF YOU ARE SQUEAMISH!

Full discussion available here:

Timecodes



1:37 Unveiling medical professionals' concerns on unusual clotting patterns post-vaccination.

7:11 Role of doctors in early detection of clots during the pandemic using imaging modalities.

12:10 Challenging perceptions in medical expertise and experience amidst COVID-19 pandemic.

17:15 Discovery of abnormal clot with fibrous component in recent medical cases. 22:59 Physician overcomes hesitancy to speak publicly about critical issues in healthcare.

28:16 Significant concerns raised regarding occurrence of clots in individuals receiving a certain treatment.

33:44 Witnesses share personal experiences of sudden health issues and deaths among acquaintances.

38:44 Analysis of unusual fibrinous clot formation in blood vessels causing turbulence and normal clotting.

43:51 Insights on unique characteristics of clots observed in ultrasound imaging during acute presentations.

49:15 Challenges in identifying and mitigating risks related to a serious medical issue. 54:43 Challenges with traditional medicine in addressing out-of-the-box medical problems and the need for patient responsibility.

59:41 Doctor emphasizes the importance of taking responsibility for injuries caused by vaccines and criticizes companies mandating vaccines.

1:05:24 Discussion on understanding and treating a newly emerged issue related to administration process and immune system resilience.