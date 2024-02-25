Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
303
48

Are the Embalmers Clots Occurring in the Living?

Whistleblower from a Catheter lab speaks out about observations
Dr Philip McMillan
Feb 25, 2024
303
48
Share
Transcript

How can you discount over 20 years of experience in dealing with clots and not thoroughly investigate the phenomenon?

Conversation with Whistleblower and Dr Shankara Chetty.

Disclaimer:

I have been unable to corroborate the accuracy of this information but wish for the science around embalmers clots and these patterns to be fully investigated.

DO NOT VIEW IF SQUEAMISH!

Fibrous clot removed from an artery.

FREE and Paid Courses Available!

Left lower leg deep vein thrombosis. On the left of the clot is the venogram showing the clot within the blood vessel.

Clots in both legs involving the external iliac veins, extending into the inferior vena cava.

Please support my research efforts by subscribing to Vejon Health Substack. Your support allows me to continue bringing you my insights in a timely and effective way.

Vejon COVID-19 Review
Vejon COVID-19 Review Podcast
Comprehensive overview of COVID-19 looking at the research from Dr Philip McMillan delineating autoimmunity in the disease.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Dr Philip McMillan
Recent Episodes
IS Covid Vaccine Linked to Brain Encephalitis?
  Dr Philip McMillan
IS Assisted Dying Being Rushed Due to Covid Complications?
  Dr Philip McMillan
mRNA Vaccines Are CHANGING EVERYTHING!
  Dr Philip McMillan
What's Behind THESE Shocking Death Trends?
  Dr Philip McMillan
Covid Vax Halted for Pregnant women!
  Dr Philip McMillan
Revolutionizing Health: Lessons from the Past and a New Path Forward
  Dr Philip McMillan
The Hidden Risks of Common Medications Post-COVID
  Dr Philip McMillan
Censorship and the Call for Autopsies: Why the Truth Must Come Out
  Dr Philip McMillan