Unmasking NeuroCovid: Insights From the Frontline and the Lab

I had the privilege of hosting the recent NeuroCovid Conference — a deep dive into one of the most urgent and complex aspects of the pandemic: the neurological consequences of COVID-19 and spike protein exposure. Our speakers — Dr. Manan Beg, Dr. Kevin McCairn, and Dr. Diane Counce — brought perspectives from research labs, radiology, and frontline neurology clinics. Panelists Dr. Shankara Chetty and Dr. Phillip Triantos joined to ask probing questions and connect the science to real-world patient care (timecodes below).

The conference followed a structured format: each speaker presented for about 20 minutes, followed by targeted questions from panelists and the audience. We concluded with a roundtable discussion that brought all the threads together.

Speaker 1 – Dr. Abdul Manan Baig: The Neurological Footprint of SARS-CoV2

Dr. Baig outlined the evidence that COVID-19 is far more than a respiratory illness — it is a neurotropic virus that directly attacks the brain. He described:

Entry Pathways: The virus can invade through the cribriform plate in the nasal cavity, reaching the olfactory bulb and frontal lobe.

Mechanisms of Damage: Persistent neuroinflammation, direct neuronal injury, and microvascular events such as microthrombi.

Clinical Presentation: Brain fog, dizziness, cognitive decline, cranial nerve palsies, and dysautonomia are now documented in over 15,000 studies.

Amyloidogenesis: Spike protein fragments can form amyloid-like fibrils, accelerating brain aging and mimicking Alzheimer’s pathology.

Treatment Approaches: He discussed natural compounds with anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective effects, and the challenges of neural stem cell therapy for deep brain structures.

Speaker 2 – Dr. Kevin McCairn: Amyloid Clots and Prion-like Cascades

Dr. McCairn focused on the molecular pathology of spike protein exposure.

Amyloidogenic Sequences: The spike protein, both from infection and mRNA vaccines, contains sequences that promote protein misfolding — similar to those in prion diseases like CJD.

Microclots to ‘Calamari Clots’: Fibrinogen exposed to spike protein forms amyloid microclots resistant to breakdown. In severe cases, these aggregate into large “calamari” clots, retrieved from cadavers and even living patients.

Systemic Impact: These clots may underlie excess deaths from dementia, circulatory disease, and cancer post-pandemic.

Lab Evidence: Imaging and spectroscopy confirm misfolded protein signatures; stem cell-derived growth factors showed potential in vitro for disrupting amyloid cascades.

Speaker 3 – Dr. Diane Counce: NeuroCovid at the Bedside

As a neurologist treating long COVID and vaccine injury, Dr. Counce presented compelling case studies.

Diagnostic Tools: She uses NeuroQuant MRI to detect subtle brain inflammation and atrophy missed by standard scans.

Common Findings: Temporal, parietal, and frontal lobe inflammation; hippocampal atrophy linked to memory decline; small fiber neuropathy and dysautonomia.

Therapeutic Strategies: Combination protocols including ivermectin, natto kinase, low-dose naltrexone, mast cell stabilizers, dietary interventions, and antivirals for reactivated Epstein-Barr virus.

Clinical Observations: She’s seeing “turbo” neurodegeneration — Parkinson’s and dementia appearing at an unusually rapid pace — as well as rising rates of cerebral amyloid angiopathy and ALS.

Roundtable Highlights

The panel discussion brought forward several key points:

Choroid Plexus Hypothesis: Dr. McMillan suggested inflammation of the choroid plexus as a central driver of neuroinflammation.

Overlap of Neurology & Psychiatry: Damage to limbic and hypothalamic regions may explain surges in anxiety, depression, and behavioural changes.

Functional Neurological Disorder Concerns: Misdiagnosis is rising when neurological injury is not recognised, especially without specialised imaging or microclot testing.

Reactivation of Latent Viruses: Epstein-Barr, CMV, and even Lyme are re-emerging in immune-compromised patients, possibly triggering movement disorders.

Protective Measures: The group discussed prophylaxis for healthcare workers, vigilance for post-Omicron symptoms, and the need to address both viral persistence and ongoing spike production.

Closing Thoughts

The message from all participants was clear: NeuroCovid is real, under-recognised, and needs urgent, multidisciplinary attention. The pathology is complex — involving viral persistence, immune dysregulation, amyloid formation, and vascular injury — but the clinical signal is undeniable.

If we want to prevent a wave of chronic neurological disability, we must invest in research, diagnostic access, and treatment trials now — not wait for textbook recognition years down the line.

Timecodes

00:01:38 – Opening & Welcome – Dr. Philip McMillan introduces the conference format and participants

00:03:39 – Speaker Introductions – Brief bios of Dr. Manan Beg, Dr. Kevin McCairn, Dr. Diane Counce, Dr. Philip, and Dr. Shankara Chetty

00:10:03 – Speaker 1: Dr. Manan Beg – Neurological footprint of SARS-CoV-2, entry pathways, inflammation, amyloid formation, and therapeutic considerations

00:27:36 – Panel Q&A with Dr. Manan Beg – Discussion with Dr. Shankara Chetty and Dr. Philip McMillan on acute vs long COVID neurological injury, microvascular issues, brain bleeds, and vaccine links

00:41:44 – Speaker 2: Dr. Kevin McCairn – Amyloidogenic spike sequences, prion-like pathology, microclots to “calamari” clots, lab evidence, and implications for public health

01:08:05 – Panel Q&A with Dr. Kevin McCairn – Amyloid types, prion-disease risk, phenotype susceptibility, cerebral amyloid angiopathy, and live patient clot retrievals

01:19:15 – Speaker 3: Dr. Diane Counce – Clinical neurology cases, NeuroQuant MRI findings, treatment protocols, rapid-onset neurodegeneration, and EBV reactivation

01:42:04 – Panel Q&A with Dr. Diane Counce – Acute vs persistent inflammation, mast cell activation, neuroimaging follow-ups, and nicotine as therapy

01:53:04 – Roundtable Discussion – Open forum with all speakers and panellists

01:55:00 – Viral reactivation & immune deficiency – Why EBV, CMV, and other viruses flare post-COVID or vaccination

01:55:59 – Choroid plexus inflammation hypothesis – Potential driver of brainstem neuroinflammation

02:03:10 – Overlap of neurology and psychiatry – Increase in neuropsychiatric disorders post-COVID

02:07:20 – Functional Neurological Disorder misdiagnosis – Risks of missing organic neurological injury

02:18:14 – Gut-brain connection – How persistent gut issues may drive neuropathy and neuroinflammation

02:22:03 – Risks to healthcare workers – Ongoing spike exposure and need for protective strategies

02:24:01 – Closing Takeaways – Final thoughts from Dr. Philip McMillan, Dr. Manan Beg, Dr. Kevin McCairn, Dr. Diane Counce, and Dr. Shankara Chetty