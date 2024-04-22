Playback speed
Share post
Could the Covid Vaccine Cause Cancer?

Why did regulators across the world miss this important point?
Dr Philip McMillan
Apr 22, 2024
49
Transcript

"did not anticipate the possibility that adding methyl-pseudouridine to mRNA to avoid an excessive inflammatory response, could make people susceptible to other pathogens and allow cancer growth by suppressing the immune system."
Rubio-Casillas, Alberto, et al. "N1-methyl-pseudouridine (m1Ψ): Friend or foe of cancer?." International Journal of Biological Macromolecules (2024): 131427.

Review: N1-methyl-pseudouridine (m1Ψ): Friend or foe of cancer?
3.71MB ∙ PDF file
(a) mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine strategy. (b) Structural features of uridine and m1Ψ. TCR = T-cell receptor. MHC = major histocompatibility complex.
(a) Activation of innate immune response by mRNA secondary structures

Nance, K. D., and J. L. Meier. "Modifications in an emergency: the role of n1-methylpseudouridine in COVID-19 vaccines. ACS Central Science, 7 (5), 748–756." (2021).

Dr Philip McMillan
