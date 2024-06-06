Is There a Risk of Widespread Bird Flu in Humans?

Discover the potential threat of a widespread bird flu outbreak in humans in this insightful video with Jennifer Smith PhD (Virologist, Epidemiologist). With the growing concern over the possibility of bird flu becoming the next pandemic in 2024, experts analyse the risks and implications.

Stay informed and learn about the measures being taken to prevent such a scenario.

Timecodes

0:00 Intro

1:48 Expert in virology discusses bird flu pandemic and importance of scientific exploration.

6:47 Various animal species, including birds, have established stable influenza lineages, with dogs and cats also being affected.

13:13 Potential threat of bird flu transmission to humans with minimal mortality observed in past outbreaks.

19:05 Emergence of avian flu strain H5N1 in US raises questions about transatlantic migration of virus.

25:28 Approval of human h5n1 flu vaccine without clinical trials and use of adjuvant raises concerns.

31:25 Inappropriate mass vaccination for Avian influenza due to low risk of exposure. 37:09 Discussion on potential motives behind actions in high-level positions during the pandemic.

43:00 Profit-driven actions during pandemic exacerbate wealth inequality and risk for diseases.

48:51 Low risk of widespread transmission of bird flu to humans due to host species barrier and high exposure requirement.