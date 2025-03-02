Investigating the Hidden Truth Behind COVID-19 and Unusual Blood Clots

For the past few years, we have been dealing with a public health crisis that extends beyond just the initial waves of COVID-19. What has become increasingly clear is that we are witnessing an alarming rise in unusual blood clotting disorders, and yet, mainstream medical discussions have largely ignored it.

This article will break down key insights from leading doctors and researchers who have been investigating the causes, implications, and potential solutions for these unexplained clot formations. The discussion features experts such as Dr. Charles Comrie, Dr. Shankara Chetty, and Joachim Gerlach, all of whom have made critical observations regarding clotting in both living patients and post-mortem examinations.

Chapter Breakdown: The Clotting Discussion

00:01 - Introduction: The Urgency of This Conversation

A global issue that has been largely ignored—why we must talk about clotting disorders post-COVID and post-vaccination.

00:03 - The Expert Panel: Who’s Investigating This?

Introducing Dr. Comrie, Dr. Chetty, and researcher Joachim Gerlach, all of whom bring unique insights into the growing clotting phenomenon.

00:06 - The Embalmers' Evidence: Clots That Shouldn’t Exist

Reports from embalmers worldwide suggest that fibrous, white, rubbery clots are appearing in deceased individuals - something never seen before on this scale.

00:12 - Live Patient Cases: The Alarming Clotting Patterns

Dr. Comrie shares real-world cases of sudden strokes, intestinal clotting, and massive arterial blockages in both young and elderly patients.

00:19 - The Role of ORF Proteins in Coagulation

Recent research suggests that specific sequences in the SARS-CoV-2 genome (ORF10, ORF11, ORF19) may have been intentionally designed to impact clotting factors. What does this mean?

00:26 - Microclots vs. Large Clots: Understanding the Difference

Joachim Gerlach explains how microclots and large fibrous clots differ in formation and why this may be key to developing effective treatments.

00:34 - Blood Tests No One Is Doing (But Should Be)

Despite overwhelming evidence of clotting risks, D-dimer, CRP, and interleukin-6 tests are often ignored. Why are these not being prioritized?

00:41 - The Gut Connection: How the Microbiome Might Be Driving Clots

Dr. Chetty proposes a potential mechanism where the gut microbiome interacts with spike protein toxicity, leading to vascular damage and clotting.

00:50 - What We’ve Been Getting Wrong About Blood Thinners

Traditional anticoagulants like aspirin and warfarin may not be enough to address these types of clots. What alternative treatments are emerging?

00:58 - The Genetic Factor: Why Some Are More at Risk

Could genetic predisposition explain why some individuals are suffering extreme clotting episodes while others remain unaffected?

01:07 - Patient Experiences: Real People, Real Consequences

A growing number of patients report unexplained fatigue, pain, and circulatory issues, yet are dismissed by medical professionals.

01:15 - A Call to Action: What Can We Do?

Doctors and researchers must demand open investigations, better diagnostics, and targeted treatments to address this growing crisis.

Why This Matters

The patterns we are observing cannot be ignored. If we do not start treating COVID-19-related clotting disorders as a significant public health issue, we risk failing thousands - perhaps millions - of individuals who are struggling with these complications.