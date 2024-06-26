Playback speed
Has Geert Vanden Bossche Found The Tip Of The COVID Iceberg?

Analysis from Dr Robert Rennebohm on Geert's prediction
Dr Philip McMillan
Jun 26, 2024
33
Transcript

In this video, we delve into the controversial claims made by Geert Vanden Bossche regarding COVID-19. Has he truly uncovered the tip of the iceberg when it comes to understanding the virus and its implications?

Analysis from Dr Rennebohm. Join us as we explore his findings and the potential impact they may have on our understanding of the pandemic. Watch now to stay informed and make up your own mind on this critical topic.

Celine Dion - Possible Victim of Spike Autoimmunity

Webinar - Tuesday, 2nd July, 2024 at 7PM UK time.

Register Here >

Read the Trial Site analysis on link below:

“Rather than post Dr. Rennebohm’s article on my substack, I am encouraging all of my subscribers to, instead, go to TrialSiteNews to access his article and a recent companion article by Dr. Vanden Bossche, both of which have recently been posted on TrialSiteNews. Importantly, Dr. Rennebohm’s article on TrialSiteNews is free, meaning that anyone in the general public can access the full article for free. 

The links to both articles are shown below. For the sake of the general public, who deserve to have this information and time to prepare, I strongly urge all of my subscribers to please share these two TrialSiteNews links with as many people as possible.  Also, I encourage my subscribers to submit a comment at the end of each of these two TrialSiteNews articles.  We need to draw the general public’s attention to these two articles as quickly and widely as possible.”

Trialsite Article >

Please support my research efforts by subscribing to Vejon Health Substack.

33 Comments
