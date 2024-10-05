EXPOSED!: Secret WAR Against Early Covid Treatment

Today, I want to share an extraordinary conversation I had with Dr. Peter McCullough, a figure who has been both praised and vilified during the pandemic. I first met him at a conference in Canada, and the experience was remarkable. Here was a man who had weathered unimaginable attacks from all sides, yet remained steadfast in his mission to advocate for balanced, evidence-based medicine throughout the COVID crisis. His perseverance and commitment to truth make him a voice worth listening to.

Dr. McCullough's story is both inspiring and sobering. A renowned cardiologist and internal medicine expert with decades of experience, he found himself in the eye of the storm when the pandemic hit. He was one of the first to ask critical questions about how we were handling COVID-19. As task forces were formed to protect healthcare workers, Dr. McCullough was already thinking about the patients: How would we treat them? How would we help them avoid hospitalization and death?

It was this question that led him to develop the now-famous McCullough Protocol, an early treatment regimen that could have altered the course of the pandemic. But instead of being welcomed by the medical community, Dr. McCullough faced unprecedented pushback. Despite having the evidence, the push for early treatment was sidelined in favor of a singular narrative: wait for the vaccine.

What stood out to me in our conversation was the immense personal cost Dr. McCullough endured. He lost not one but two jobs, was publicly defamed, and had his medical credentials attacked. Yet, through it all, he never backed down. Why? Because he believed that patients deserved better. He knew that early treatment could save lives, and he was willing to stand up for that truth, no matter the consequences.

In today's world, where science often seems secondary to agendas, Dr. McCullough's courage is a rare and valuable trait. His story is not just about COVID-19—it's about the integrity of medicine itself. He reminds us that the true role of a doctor is to be an advocate for patients, not a mouthpiece for the status quo.

As we continue to navigate this evolving pandemic, I invite you to reflect on the lessons Dr. McCullough has shared. His journey is a reminder that, even in the face of overwhelming opposition, truth and science must prevail.

Timecodes

00:02 - Meeting Dr. Peter McCullough at a conference in Canada

01:19 - Dr. McCullough’s background in cardiology and internal medicine

05:44 - How Dr. McCullough got involved in the COVID-19 response

06:33 - Questioning the lack of treatment protocols for patients

09:23 - The creation of the McCullough Protocol for early treatment

16:17 - Pushback from the medical community against early treatment

19:03 - The prevailing "wait for the vaccine" narrative

30:02 - Losing the first job due to advocating early treatment

32:28 - Personal and professional consequences for Dr. McCullough

36:18 - Losing the second job after gaining media attention

37:00 - Public defamation and being labeled one of the "worst doctors"

39:03 - Attacks on his medical credentials and licensing

40:07 - The importance of standing up for patient advocacy

41:16 - Doctors resisting stepping out of the medical establishment’s line

44:07 - The role of propaganda in suppressing dissent in medicine

47:04 - The rise of long COVID and vaccine injury syndromes