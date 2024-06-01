Playback speed
Share post
Dermatomyositis Outbreak Linked to Covid/Vax - SHOCKING Discovery!

Another autoimmune disease rising in the population
Dr Philip McMillan
Jun 01, 2024
Transcript

Watch this shocking discovery as dermatomyositis is possibly linked to Covid and vaccination, in a surprising outbreak in the UK.

Stay informed about this unexpected connection and how it could impact individuals worldwide. Stay tuned for all the details you need to know about this new development.

Sixty new anti-MDA5+, but not other MSAs surged between 2020 and 2022, increasing from 0.4% in 2019 to 2.1% (2020), 4.8% (2021) and 1.7% (2022). Few (8/60) had a prior history of confirmed COVID-19, peak rates overlapped with regional SARS-COV-2 community positivity rates in 2021, and 58% (35/60) had received anti-SARS-CoV-2 vaccines. 25/60 cases developed ILD which rapidly progression with death in 8 cases.

David, Paula, et al. "MDA5-autoimmunity and interstitial pneumonitis contemporaneous with the COVID-19 pandemic (MIP-C)." EBioMedicine 104 (2024).

Rubio-Casillas, Alberto, et al. "N1-methyl-pseudouridine (m1Ψ): Friend or foe of cancer?." International Journal of Biological Macromolecules (2024): 131427.

