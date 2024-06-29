Vaccine Developer DESTROYS COVID Narrative in Jaw-Dropping Interview

In this eye-opening interview with Prof Nikolai Petrovsky, a prominent vaccine developer, he completely dismantles the COVID narrative, shedding light on key aspects that challenge the mainstream understanding of the pandemic.

Join us as we delve into the details that could change everything we thought we knew about COVID. Don't miss out on this jaw-dropping conversation that could revolutionize the way we view the current global situation.

Timecodes

1:17 Expert vaccine developer discusses pandemic response and importance of understanding vaccines.

8:23 Profitability surge in vaccine industry due to changing regulations and market demand.

14:09 Expert discusses genetic relation between SARS and COVID-19, highlighting vaccine development risks and outcomes.

20:55 Vaccine developer's skiing trip to Colorado coincided with COVID-19 outbreak, prompting remote work on vaccine development.

27:51 Global regulators quickly approved mRNA vaccines following FDA's lead due to its reputation as the toughest regulator.

34:28 Challenges in public health communication and lack of transparency in scientific discourse.

41:23 Concerns raised about oversimplified messaging on COVID vaccine safety and effectiveness.

47:45 Discussion on risks and benefits of mRNA vaccines, including the short-lived reduction in disease severity and the importance of measuring safety from the time of intervention.

54:47 Protein-based COVID vaccine development using insect cells and synthetic gene technology.

1:01:41 Efficiency of using Spike protein in vaccines over adding other proteins discussed.

1:08:24 Novel vaccination strategy proposed to enhance mucosal immunity and prevent transmission of COVID-19.

1:14:53 Potential risks of widespread vaccination and immune responses to variants causing concern.

1:21:39 Vaccine effectiveness, potential need for booster, and comparison with mRNA vaccines.