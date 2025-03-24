At the beginning of the pandemic, I was convinced that science would prevail. I truly believed that the global scientific community would unite in an urgent mission to save lives. And for a brief moment, it seemed like that was happening.

Doctors and researchers scrambled for solutions, innovating treatments, repurposing old drugs, and applying decades of medical knowledge to fight the unknown. By June 2020, dexamethasone was identified as a life-saving steroid—proof that early interventions could work.

But then something changed. And looking back, it’s clear: science was hijacked.

The Moment Science Died

It was around mid-2020 when I noticed a red flag. A shift occurred where only certain treatments were allowed to be explored, while others were actively suppressed. This wasn’t about scientific rigor. This was something else entirely.

I watched as doctors who questioned official narratives were silenced. I saw researchers whose studies didn’t fit the agenda have their work ignored. I witnessed the ruthless censorship of basic scientific discussion.

And I had my own experience with it on social media.

The Treatment That Couldn’t Be Named

In 2022, I spoke with experts about a treatment being widely used in Central and South America. It was perceived to be so effective that some countries even passed legislation to approve it (Bolivia passes legislation).

The response? Total suppression.

When I uploaded a discussion about it, my content was removed within hours. I was banned from platforms where I had previously shared medical insights freely.

I couldn’t believe it. What made this treatment so dangerous to discuss?

I still can’t say its name here. That’s how bad the suppression is.

Let that sink in.

Are They Really Interested in Your Health?

By late 2020, one thing became clear: the goal was not to explore every possible way to save lives. Instead, a narrative was set:

No early treatment was allowed

Only hospital-based interventions mattered

The ultimate answer was a vaccine—nothing else

And anything that threatened that sequence was immediately shut down.

Even something as basic as vitamin D—a well-documented immune booster—was downplayed. I saw doctors being ridiculed for suggesting that patients check their vitamin D levels.

That’s when I knew something was deeply wrong.

What Would Have Happened If Aspirin Was a Cure?

I recently ran an experiment. I asked artificial intelligence to analyze what would have happened if baby aspirin—a cheap, widely available drug—had been found to prevent COVID deaths.

The results were disturbing.

Based on how the system operated, here’s what would have happened:

Doctors would have started using it informally. Health agencies would have dismissed it as unproven. The media would have launched smear campaigns against it. Social media would have censored discussions. Doctors who prescribed it would have been threatened. Big Pharma would have developed an expensive alternative. Years later, the truth would quietly come out—but with no accountability.

Sound familiar?

This is exactly what happened with early treatments in the pandemic. Profits, politics, and centralized control overrode patient health.

History Will Remember This Betrayal

AI didn’t sugarcoat it. It didn’t twist facts. It simply looked at what happened and predicted the same thing would have occurred no matter what the treatment was—so long as it was cheap, accessible, and effective.

That should alarm you.

This is no longer about COVID. This is about a system that has shown you exactly who it serves—and it’s not you.

They made billions while patients died. They silenced dissenters while pushing expensive, ineffective drugs. They pretended early treatment was dangerous while rolling out experimental interventions without long-term safety data.

And now? Now they want you to forget.

Where Do We Go From Here?

I am not here to tell you what to think. But I will say this:

If you let this slide, it will happen again.

If we allow profit-driven science to dictate public health, the next crisis will follow the exact same playbook. And next time, the suppression might be even worse.

We must demand transparency. We must question every narrative. We must hold them accountable.

Because if we don’t, the system will continue to operate exactly as it was designed—to serve itself, at your expense.

And the next time you or a loved one needs real medicine, you may find it was suppressed before you even had the chance to know it existed.