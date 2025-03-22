The Chlorine Dioxide Controversy: What Are They Hiding?

The COVID pandemic has forced me to be open to innovation and question narratives that seem too neatly packaged. Over the years, I’ve come across many ideas, some valuable, some not, but a few stand out as being deliberately ignored or actively suppressed. One of those is chlorine dioxide.

I first heard about it in 2022, when I had an in-depth discussion on the topic. Within hours, my video was taken down, and I was banned from the platform. That reaction alone told me something was very, very wrong.

What could be so dangerous about a substance used in water purification, hospitals, and food safety that it warranted an instant, aggressive shutdown of discussion? That question never left my mind. And after months of reconsideration, I decided to revisit chlorine dioxide with someone who has firsthand experience using it: Scott McRae.

The Origins of My Curiosity

Scott is an American educator living in Indonesia, who first learned about chlorine dioxide from a Buddhist monk. He started using it personally and noticed profound health benefits.

But what really struck me was this: millions of people worldwide are using it, yet it remains banned, censored, and aggressively discredited. This level of suppression has only happened with COVID treatments like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine. The pattern is unmistakable.

What Exactly Is Chlorine Dioxide?

Contrary to what mainstream media portrays, chlorine dioxide is not bleach. It is a gas with powerful oxidative properties, used in:

Water purification systems worldwide (including 900+ municipalities in the U.S.).

Hospitals for sterilization.

Food safety to disinfect produce.

Industrial cleaning due to its antibacterial and antiviral effects.

Yet when people suggest its potential use in human health, it becomes forbidden knowledge. Why?

The FDA’s War on Chlorine Dioxide

Governments and regulatory agencies claim chlorine dioxide is dangerous, citing risks like methemoglobinemia and toxicity in high doses. But let’s put that into perspective:

Alcohol is toxic in high doses, yet it's legal and widely used despite its well-documented health risks.

Pharmaceutical drugs cause severe side effects daily but remain FDA-approved.

Even tap water treated with chlorine dioxide is considered safe to drink at levels up to 2 ppm.

If chlorine dioxide is so hazardous, why is it trusted for drinking water but forbidden for personal use?

The Science Behind It: What Does It Do?

Scott explained that chlorine dioxide works through oxidation—breaking down pathogens while leaving healthy cells intact. It seems to primarily target anaerobic bacteria (bad bacteria), while aerobic bacteria (good bacteria) remain unaffected when used at appropriate concentrations.

This aligns with emerging research showing that SARS-CoV-2 behaves like a bacteriophage, hijacking certain gut bacteria and leading to massive dysbiosis. If chlorine dioxide can selectively reduce harmful bacterial overgrowth while keeping good bacteria intact, it could be a game-changer for gut-related post-COVID symptoms.

The COVID Connection: Was Chlorine Dioxide Suppressed to Protect Profits?

Scott and I both noticed the same pattern: Chlorine dioxide was targeted for censorship long before COVID, but the crackdown intensified when it was proposed as a COVID treatment.

In 2020 , South American doctors reported 97% success rates treating COVID with chlorine dioxide.

Some doctors claimed thousands of successful cases , yet their research was ignored.

The moment it gained traction, governments banned its discussion and demonized anyone advocating for it.

Sound familiar? It’s the same playbook used against ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.

Is There a Bioweapon Connection?

Here’s where things take an even darker turn. Dr. Pierre Kory recently revealed that an anonymous government insider told him chlorine dioxide is highly effective at neutralizing bioweapon infections. If true, that would explain why its use is aggressively suppressed.

Think about it, if a simple, affordable solution could mitigate the effects of a bioweapon or engineered virus, certain agencies would have every incentive to keep that knowledge buried.

What This Means for You

I am not making any medical claims about chlorine dioxide. But I will say this:

The level of censorship and suppression around it is a red flag .

Millions of people are using it without reported mass toxicity .

It has potentially powerful implications for gut health, viral infections, and immune balance.

If the scientific community were truly objective, they would be running large-scale, controlled studies—not banning discussion outright.

Where to Learn More

For those who want to dive deeper, I recommend following Dr. Pierre Kory’s Substack, where he is meticulously analyzing the safety and efficacy of chlorine dioxide.

Final Thoughts: The Pattern Is Clear

We have seen this before, safe, effective, inexpensive treatments get censored when they threaten the pharmaceutical industry. Chlorine dioxide might not be a miracle cure, but the extreme effort to suppress it tells me it is worth investigating.