In this important session, I delved into a topic that many may find controversial but is grounded in scientific fact. I’ve spent years researching this, and the paper I’m discussing today, published on September 27, 2024, in Nature Medicine, provides insights that challenge the current pandemic narrative. The implications of this research are significant, particularly in understanding the waning immunity from mRNA COVID vaccines.

This isn't about being anti-vax; it's about asking the right questions. Over the course of the pandemic, it’s become evident that after each booster shot, antibody levels drop quickly—sometimes within weeks—and by six months, a new booster is needed. This paper, examining long-term immunity, helps explain why: the mRNA vaccine does not lead to the establishment of long-lived plasma cells in the bone marrow, as other vaccines like those for tetanus and flu do. The immune system isn't keeping a memory of the spike protein.