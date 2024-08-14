Omega-3 and the Covid STORM

Why use our Omega-3 oils?

Purity and quality: All-natural, premium blend of oils, primarily derived from wild-caught, whole, unprocessed fish and cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil.

Food supplement: Rich in olive polyphenols, Omega-3 and vitamin D3

Health benefits: Benefits of Omega-3 oils can include reduced inflammation, improved cardiovascular health, and support of cognitive function. Supports normal blood pressure and brain, heart and muscle function Contributes to normal teeth, bones and immune system



What are Omega-3s?

Omega-3 fatty acids are essential fats that must be obtained through diet or supplements.

Definition: Omega-3 fatty acids are a type of polyunsaturated fat that are essential for human health. The body cannot produce these fats on its own, so they must be obtained through diet or supplements.

Types: There are three main types of Omega-3s: Alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)

ALA is primarily found in plant oils, while EPA and DHA are found in marine oils.



Why are Omega-3s important?

They are integral to cell membrane structure and function, are precursors to important signaling molecules, and have significant anti-inflammatory effects. These properties make Omega-3s vital for maintaining heart health, brain function, and overall well-being.

Heart health: Omega-3 fatty acids, particularly EPA and DHA, contribute to the normal function of the heart, help maintain healthy blood pressure, and support healthy cholesterol levels.

Brain function: Essential for maintaining normal brain function, omega-3s support cognitive health and may reduce the risk of neurodegenerative diseases.

Anti-inflammatory properties: Omega-3s have potent anti-inflammatory effects, which can help reduce inflammation and may play a role in mitigating the effects of conditions like arthritis and potentially minimizing microclots associated with COVID-19.

Overall wellness: Omega-3s support a wide range of bodily functions, including vision maintenance, bone and muscle health, immune system support, and maintaining healthy skin and hair.

More physiological information about Omega-3s

Role in cell membranes Omega-3s are key components of the phospholipids that form cell membranes. They help maintain the fluidity and flexibility of these membranes, which is crucial for proper cell function. They play a critical role in the structure of cell membranes throughout the body, particularly in the brain, eyes and sperm cells.

Production of signaling molecules Eicosanoids: Omega-3s are precursors to eicosanoids, which are signaling molecules that have wide-ranging functions in the body, including regulating inflammation, blood pressure, blood clotting and immune function. Resolvins and protectins: These are specialized pro-resolving mediators derived from Omega-3s that help to resolve inflammation and promote healing.

Anti-inflammatory Effects Mechanism: Omega-3s help reduce the production of inflammatory cytokines and eicosanoids derived from Omega-6 fatty acids. This helps balance the body’s inflammatory response. Health benefits: The anti-inflammatory properties of Omega-3s can help manage chronic inflammatory conditions such as arthritis and may play a role in reducing the severity of cardiovascular diseases and other inflammatory-related disorders.

