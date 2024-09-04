Playback speed
New Study UNCOVERS Possible Vaccine Heart Risk

The COVID Storm: Connecting Semaglutide and Cardiovascular Risks
Dr Philip McMillan
Sep 04, 2024
∙ Paid
1
Share

You won't believe what I just found in a recently published paper. It discusses the benefits of semaglutide—a weight loss drug, not new on the market—on heart disease protection. How did I connect this to the looming question of cardiovascular risks linked to vaccines? Stick with me for a few minutes, and I'll break it down.

This is my analysis, based on the data. It’s not necessarily what the authors of the paper intended for us to focus on, but it’s something I believe we need to examine, especially as we prepare for what I foresee as an impending COVID storm, where the link to cardiovascular disease will become even more significant.

Let’s dive into the questions and examine what really happened. I have an article here, published on August 30, 2024, titled “Weight Loss Drug Linked to Fewer COVID Deaths.” It discusses how semaglutide, marketed as Wegovy, was found to reduce the risk of death from COVID-19 by a third, significantly lowering the risk of cardiovascular disease or death from any cause. The study, conducted by Novo Nordisk, spanned from October 2018 to March 2023, examining weekly doses of the drug versus a placebo.

Scirica, Benjamin M., et al. "The Effect of Semaglutide on Mortality and COVID-19–Related Deaths: An Analysis From the SELECT Trial." Journal of the American College of Cardiology (2024).

It's important to note that this trial began well before COVID-19 was a known entity, providing valuable, untainted data. This is crucial because the data is not influenced by the pandemic narratives that have emerged since. The question is: What does this data reveal, and why am I linking it to cardiovascular risks?

Remember to support independent research and stay informed.

