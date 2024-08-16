Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
22

Mpox - Any Chance Covid Vax is Protective?

Looking into the possible science as to why Monkeypox spread initially
Dr Philip McMillan
Aug 16, 2024
22
Share
Transcript

Monkeypox has been declared as an international concern by the WHO. Why was the prior global spread of monkeypox not fully investigated?

Dr McMillan Health & Wellness: McMillan and Members Session 1
Thursday August 22, 2024 at 7PM UK time

Register Here >

Updated 23 September 2022

Trends of the selected epidemiological metrics over time, among cases with completed questionnaires and with symptom onset dates between epidemiological weeks 19 to 34 (from 8 May 2022 to 27 August 2022).

Investigation into monkeypox outbreak in England: technical briefing 8

Could the Covid Vax have an impact on Monkeypox as it seems to protect against everything! Join us as we delve into the science around viral entry.

Please support my research efforts by subscribing to Vejon Health Substack. Your support allows me to continue bringing you my insights in a timely and effective way.

22 Comments
Vejon COVID-19 Review
Vejon COVID-19 Review Podcast
Comprehensive overview of COVID-19 looking at the research from Dr Philip McMillan delineating autoimmunity in the disease.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Dr Philip McMillan
Recent Episodes
How many vaccinated deaths is too many?
  Dr Philip McMillan
Omega-3 and the Covid STORM
  Dr Philip McMillan
Rebuilding Trust in Vaccines. What are the Hurdles?
  Dr Philip McMillan
Trust in Doctors Destroyed After COVID
  Dr Philip McMillan
Covid Creating Superbugs: Here's How to Stop Them
  Dr Philip McMillan
Could COVID-19 Vaccines Act as Immunosuppressants?
  Dr Philip McMillan
Covid Vax Linked to Cancer?! New Study Reveals...
  Dr Philip McMillan