IS Covid Vaccination Data Being KEPT SECRET?

A troubling trend is unfolding across regions with high vaccination rates: an increase in heart-related issues. While many point to COVID-19 as the root cause, it’s likely not that simple. The interplay between the virus and vaccination appears to be a contributing factor, forming what I call the "COVID Storm."

Understanding the COVID Storm

The COVID Storm refers to the convergence of two factors: immune priming by vaccines and recurring COVID-19 infections. Together, they may exacerbate health conditions, leading to severe outcomes such as cardiovascular disease. While some argue this pattern is unrelated to vaccination, the evidence suggests otherwise. Vaccines, while initially protective, seem to have limited efficacy in preventing infections and, in some cases, may even increase susceptibility to subsequent infections—though with milder symptoms.

Insights from a Landmark Study

A recently published study from the Montefiore Health System in New York examined over 56,400 individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 and compared them to more than 1 million controls without COVID. The study tracked the incidence of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) over 3.5 years. The results were startling:

Lu, J.Y., Lu, J.Y., Wang, S.H. et al. New-onset cardiovascular diseases post SARS-CoV-2 infection in an urban population in the Bronx. Sci Rep 14, 31451 (2024).

Higher Risk of Heart Conditions: Individuals with a history of COVID-19 showed significantly increased rates of arrhythmias, myocarditis, pericarditis, and thrombosis.

Vaccination Status Excluded: The study, however, did not analyze outcomes based on vaccination status, citing unreliable data—a glaring omission for such a critical topic.

The Japanese Study: A Closer Look at the Heart

Complementary research from Japan reveals a concerning pattern in vaccinated individuals. PET scans showed abnormal glucose uptake in the hearts of vaccinated individuals compared to unvaccinated counterparts. This shift—from the heart’s usual reliance on fats to glucose—indicates underlying inflammation. Such changes persisted for up to six months post-vaccination, emphasizing the potential long-term impact on heart health.

The Bigger Picture

The implications extend beyond the heart. Increased rates of kidney, brain, and liver dysfunction suggest that the COVID Storm’s effects are systemic. Excess deaths remain elevated, and the trend shows no sign of abating. These findings demand a reevaluation of public health strategies, particularly for individuals who have had both COVID-19 and vaccination.

A Call to Action

It is imperative to address the clinical implications of these findings. Health practitioners need better tools and protocols to identify at-risk individuals. Baseline echocardiograms and proactive monitoring could mitigate the risks. Yet, the intersection of politics and medicine continues to hinder progress.

Disease X: Preparing for the Future

As we navigate these challenges, my book Disease X offers insights into managing emerging health threats. Understanding the principles of SARS-CoV-2 is key to preparing for future pandemics. If you can handle this virus, you can handle whatever comes next.

Thank you for your continued support. Stay informed and take proactive steps for your health.