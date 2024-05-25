Geert Vanden Bossche challenges leading Public Health experts and the WHO to acknowledge the error of mass Covid vaccination predisposing their populations to other viral infections.
Quote: "I continue to reiterate that society in highly C-19 vaccinated countries will be caught off guard, and that the immunological naivety of the public/ global health community and scientific-medical community will only exacerbate this effect."
Voice for Science and Solidarity >
Register Here >
Please support my research efforts by subscribing to Vejon Health Substack. Your support allows me to continue bringing you my insights in a timely and effective way.
GEERT: Bird Flu – a Distraction from COVID?