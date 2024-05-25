Playback speed
Share post
GEERT: Bird Flu – a Distraction from COVID?

Could human intervention impact on the risk to the animal population
Dr Philip McMillan
May 25, 2024
Transcript

Geert Vanden Bossche challenges leading Public Health experts and the WHO to acknowledge the error of mass Covid vaccination predisposing their populations to other viral infections.

Quote: "I continue to reiterate that society in highly C-19 vaccinated countries will be caught off guard, and that the immunological naivety of the public/ global health community and scientific-medical community will only exacerbate this effect."

Voice for Science and Solidarity >

Register Here >

