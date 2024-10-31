Playback speed
Euthanasia and Post-Vaccine Syndrome: A Conversation We Must Have

Why Autopsies Are Essential in Uncovering the Truth Behind Long COVID and Post-Vaccination Complications
Dr Philip McMillan
Oct 31, 2024
Coming to terms with euthanasia is challenging for anyone. But to consider euthanasia in the context of post-vaccine syndrome is a step I never thought I’d see in modern medicine. Recently, Canada has taken the lead in exploring euthanasia policies under the Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) program, specifically looking at cases where patients suffer from complex medical conditions with no foreseeable natural death in the short term. This brings up some difficult questions we must address as a society.

One specific case was highlighted in Canada’s recent MAID Death Review Committee report. A man in his late 40s, who suffered significant physical and mental decline after three SARS-CoV-2 vaccinations, was eventually granted euthanasia. This man’s case is a prime example of the challenges facing those with post-vaccine or long COVID syndromes, where extensive testing and consultations often fail to reveal a definitive diagnosis, leaving patients feeling abandoned by the medical system.

As someone who has studied long COVID extensively, I can tell you that these patients’ struggles are genuine, and the need for answers is critical. Many of these patients, like the man in Canada, find themselves in a medical maze with no clear exit, and some feel so trapped that they seek euthanasia. It’s a tragedy, not only because of their suffering but because we still lack fundamental understanding and therapeutic solutions for conditions triggered by COVID-19 infection or vaccination.

Canada’s approach to MAID distinguishes between two tracks: Track 1, for patients with terminal illnesses like advanced cancer or late-stage neurological disorders, and Track 2, for patients with chronic but non-terminal conditions, such as intractable pain or severe neurological issues. It’s the Track 2 patients who represent some of the most complex and misunderstood cases, especially when their symptoms stem from post-vaccination syndromes or long COVID (Full MAiD Document below).

