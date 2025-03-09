Dr Chetty Battles Against Censorship and Medical Suppression

This interview is a critical discussion between Dr. Shankara Chetty and Dr. Vijay, moderated by myself, about the scientific discoveries, treatment protocols, and legal challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. The conversation focuses on early treatment strategies, the controversies surrounding the pandemic response, and the larger implications of vaccine mandates and bioweapons research.

Dr. Chetty describes his breakthrough in COVID-19 treatment, identifying spike protein as the primary pathogen and implementing antihistamines, steroids, and early intervention protocols to drastically reduce mortality. His work was widely suppressed despite proven success, and he now faces legal prosecution for challenging the mainstream narrative.

Dr. Vijay discusses how Dr. Chetty’s insights saved lives worldwide, including in Malaysia and India, where doctors adopted his protocols, leading to significant reductions in hospitalizations and deaths.

The interview concludes with a discussion on bioweapons, the global agenda, and the role of medical professionals in resisting coercion and standing for medical ethics.

Timestamped Sections

(00:00:00) - Introduction & Context

Overview of the interview’s purpose: Dr. Chetty’s upcoming court case and the deliberate attempts to discredit his work .

Introduction of Dr. Chetty and Dr. Vijay.

Explanation of why this discussion is pre-recorded due to potential censorship issues.

(00:05:00) - Dr. Chetty’s Background & COVID-19 Response

His early curiosity about the virus and suspicions of a lab-made origin .

Observations of sudden collapses and unusual clinical presentations .

The decision to treat patients directly, despite global recommendations against early intervention.

(00:12:00) - Identifying the COVID-19 Pathophysiology

Detailed patient observations showed a biphasic illness .

Eighth-day deterioration pattern identified in multiple patients.

Early treatment failures led to innovative approaches.

(00:20:00) - Breakthrough with Antihistamines

Discovery that antihistamines + steroids stopped severe COVID-19 progression .

A patient with severe diabetes and respiratory distress fully recovered overnight .

Validation of an immune-mediated allergic response to spike protein.

(00:32:00) - The Global Suppression of Early Treatment

Why were thousands of doctors unable to see the same patterns?

Narrative control in media and medical institutions .

The global refusal to recognize low-cost, effective interventions.

(00:45:00) - Public & Medical Community Reactions

Patients recovering rapidly with Dr. Chetty’s treatment spread awareness.

Religious leaders helped disseminate information to communities.

Mainstream institutions refused to engage or investigate his findings.

(01:00:00) - The Vaccination Agenda & Spike Protein

Why did global health organizations prioritize mRNA vaccines despite no long-term safety data?

Spike protein as a toxin —an unregulated, uncontrolled experiment on the human body.

Global attempts to silence dissenting voices.

(01:15:00) - Contact from Intelligence Agencies

US Department of Defense, CIA, and DARPA showed interest in Dr. Chetty’s findings.

A CIA contact confirmed: “The vaccination program has nothing to do with health—it is a global military strategy.”

He distanced himself from intelligence agencies, focusing solely on patient care and scientific truth.

(01:30:00) - International Adoption of Treatment Protocols

Dr. Chetty’s method was officially adopted in Meghalaya, India .

Hospitals in Malaysia successfully implemented the protocol despite bureaucratic opposition.

Clear evidence that early treatment negates the need for hospitalization.

(01:45:00) - The Broader Agenda: Pandemic or Bioweapon?

Was COVID-19 a deliberate bioweapon attack ?

Manipulated variants targeting different populations and organs .

A global campaign for population control and economic collapse.

(02:00:00) - The Future: How Do We Move Forward?

Regulation of bioweapons research —COVID-19 may not be the last engineered virus.

Medical freedom vs. corporate and governmental control .

Breaking medical groupthink—helping doctors think critically rather than follow blindly.

(02:10:00) - Closing Thoughts

The trial of Dr. Chetty will be live-streamed for public transparency.

Hope for mass awakening - people must recognize this was not just a pandemic but a war on global health .

The need for a new, independent approach to science and medicine.