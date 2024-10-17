Does COVID Cause Brain Damage? (2024)

Brain fog has become one of the most concerning and widespread symptoms affecting individuals after COVID-19. Despite how common it is, few people openly talk about it. The reality is that many people are suffering from cognitive difficulties in silence, afraid to share their experiences because of the implications it might have on their professional and personal lives.

Covid STORM and the Impact of Statins

Thursday 24th October at 7PM UK time Register here

In my clinical practice, I’ve seen countless patients struggle with these issues, yet they hesitate to acknowledge them. It’s time to shed light on what’s really happening and how we can address it.

Recently, I came across an important study published earlier this year that examines cognition and memory in individuals affected by COVID-19. The study analyzed a large sample of the population, looking at both mild and severe cases, including those with long COVID. What caught my attention was the way some media outlets sensationalized the results, using the findings to argue that skipping COVID boosters could reduce your IQ. While there is a connection between cognitive decline and COVID, the way the data was used to promote vaccination was misleading, diverting attention from the more complex reality of what’s happening in the brain post-infection.

Hampshire, Adam, et al. "Cognition and memory after Covid-19 in a large community sample." New England Journal of Medicine 390.9 (2024): 806-818.

Let me break this down: even individuals who experienced asymptomatic or mild cases of COVID have shown some degree of cognitive impact. It’s not just about the severe cases. The virus seems to affect cognitive function in multiple ways, primarily through immune responses that trigger inflammation in the brain. This inflammation, which doesn’t resolve easily, causes many of the brain fog symptoms people are experiencing.

One of the things that I’ve focused on in my research is how COVID triggers these immune responses and what we can do about it. Before the pandemic, I had dedicated my time to exploring dementia and neurodegenerative diseases, breaking down the mechanisms that lead to cognitive decline. COVID has complicated this work, but it has also opened new pathways for understanding how the virus impacts the brain.

Struggling with ongoing cognitive issues since Covid infection or vaccination? You are not alone and we are finding a way forward to help you. Please participate if interested in more support.

Apply to join an exclusive webinar helping individuals overcome chronic health challenges by addressing root causes. Please complete this brief application to ensure the program is a good fit. Your responses will help us assess your motivation, health needs, and readiness to invest in your wellness journey.

Apply here

What I’ve come to realize is that brain fog isn’t just a symptom to be ignored—it’s a sign that your body, and particularly your immune system, is still reacting to the virus. Inflammation and microclotting are two key players in this process. The immune system’s overreaction to the virus can cause inflammation that lingers long after the infection is gone, particularly in the brain. At the same time, microclots, tiny clots in the bloodstream, can block oxygen supply to parts of the brain, further impairing cognitive function.

This combination of ongoing inflammation and microclotting creates a perfect storm for cognitive issues. And while many people downplay COVID as "just a flu" or "just a cold," we have to remember that this virus operates differently than what we’re used to. It’s likely that we’ll continue to see the long-term effects for years to come.

But there’s hope. One of the key things I’ve been working on is developing strategies to help people reduce their risk of cognitive decline after COVID. It’s not just about targeting the brain—often, it starts with addressing inflammation elsewhere in the body, particularly in the gut. By reducing these inflammatory drivers, we can start to alleviate some of the cognitive symptoms and help the brain recover.

If you’ve been experiencing brain fog or cognitive issues, know that you’re not alone. There are practical strategies that can help, and it’s not too late to take action. The key is understanding what’s happening in your body and addressing the root causes, not just masking the symptoms.

I’ve put together a comprehensive program to help people navigate these challenges. In it, I outline the four pillars of protection against long-term COVID symptoms and explain how we can reduce inflammation and support brain health.

So, if you’re one of the many people struggling with brain fog or other cognitive symptoms after COVID, don’t lose hope. There are ways to support your brain and improve your health over time. You just need the right information and strategies.