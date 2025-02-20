DOCTOR Speaks Out About Shocking Embalmers' Clots Discovery!

For years, I have been at the forefront of asking difficult scientific questions -questions that, while inconvenient, are necessary to fully understand the long-term health effects of COVID-19, its vaccines, and the broader implications for medical science. In my recent interview with Dr. Azzard Charles Comrie, a Jamaican doctor with extensive experience in both clinical and post-mortem examinations, an unsettling pattern began to emerge, one that may demand a re-evaluation of our understanding of clotting disorders, immune dysregulation, and vaccine safety.

A Doctor’s Journey to Uncomfortable Truths

Dr. Comrie is no stranger to medical inquiry. A general practitioner with decades of experience, he has worked in hospitals, served as a senior medical officer, and conducted over 300 cause-of-death examinations. His unique position, straddling both clinical and forensic observations, has allowed him to witness patterns that others may miss.

His journey into questioning mainstream narratives began not with scepticism but with curiosity. As COVID-19 cases surged, his work continued as usual. However, the types of deaths and underlying conditions he observed began to change.

The Clotting Mystery: A Silent Epidemic?

One of the most striking revelations from Dr. Comrie was the presence of massive, fibrous clots - a phenomenon he had never seen before in his decades of medical practice. His findings echoed the reports from embalmers worldwide who have been observing similar clots since 2021.

Key Observations:

In 2021, he encountered a one-foot-long clot extracted from the heart of a 74-year-old patient with no prior history of diabetes or significant cardiovascular disease.

The clot had an unusual white fibrous composition , which differed from the traditional red, gelatinous thrombi typically seen in post-mortem cases.

Many cases presented sudden, unexplained deaths , where patients were reportedly in good health just days before.

His findings correlated with vaccine rollout, as he could not recall seeing such clots before 2021.

These observations raise critical questions: Is there a new clotting disorder at play? If so, what is driving it?

Fear, Silence, and Medical Gatekeeping

Despite witnessing these anomalies, Dr. Comrie—like many other physicians—was hesitant to speak out. Why? Because the climate of fear surrounding medical dissent was (and still is) very real.

Doctors he spoke with admitted to seeing similar cases but were afraid to report them.

Hospitals enforced strict protocols that discouraged open discussion about vaccine-related adverse effects.

Some physicians privately acknowledged their concerns but feared losing their medical licenses or reputations.

This is a fundamental failure of the medical system. Science cannot thrive in an environment where inquiry is met with suppression.

A Pattern Beyond Clots: Autoimmune-Like Responses?

Dr. Comrie didn’t just notice clotting abnormalities—he also observed a troubling rise in autoimmune-like disorders.

B12 and Vitamin D Deficiency:

He tracked over 200 patients and found that nearly all of them had a drastic drop in Vitamin B12 and Vitamin D levels post-vaccination.

Even individuals who worked outdoors for hours daily had abnormally low Vitamin D levels.

B12 levels dropped so drastically that he believes other critical micronutrient deficiencies may also be at play.

Rise in Thyroid Disorders and Hypertension:

A spike in new-onset thyroid disease and high blood pressure cases, particularly in previously healthy individuals.

In one workplace, an entire group of employees developed hypertension post-vaccine.

Drastic Cardiac Changes:

One case stood out: a man with a normal heart size in 2020 who returned months after vaccination with a heart that had enlarged to nearly six times its normal size.

Despite aggressive treatment, he passed away—a case that deeply troubled Dr. Comrie.

Why This Matters

If these observations are more than coincidental, they demand urgent investigation. If post-pandemic immune dysfunction is contributing to clotting disorders, cardiac issues, and autoimmune-like reactions, why is there so little formal research into this?

The mainstream approach has been to dismiss and censor rather than investigate. But what if ignoring these patterns leads to long-term public health consequences?

A Call to Action: We Must Demand Answers

This interview is not about pushing a narrative—it’s about highlighting genuine medical observations that deserve scrutiny. We need to ask hard questions and demand transparency.

What you can do:

🔹 Engage in Open Discussion – If you’re a healthcare professional who has seen similar cases, speak out. Scientific inquiry must remain free from censorship.

🔹 Demand Research – Governments and medical institutions must conduct large-scale, independent studies into post-pandemic clotting disorders and immune dysfunction.

🔹 Support Medical Transparency – Censorship has no place in science. If medical professionals are afraid to report findings, the system is failing its duty to public health.