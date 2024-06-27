Did Dr Chetty Nearly DIE from COVD?

In this video, Dr Shankara Chetty shares his recent health scare, after being admitted to intensive care. Learning how he instructed his medical team on how to treat and get him back to normal.

Few people can take insights from such a serious situation to help the world manage the looming crisis ahead. Join us as we explore the science and insights.

Timecodes

0:31: Exploring Dr. Shetty's near-death experience with COVID-19 and its clinical implications.

6:10: Sudden clinical presentation changes observed in second wave of illness, with consistent onset on the 8th day.

12:31: Understanding the genetic and environmental factors influencing immune responses to a highly mutagenic virus.

18:18: Importance of predicting and preventing inappropriate immune responses to avoid future implications.

24:21: Health journey from infection to recovery with lingering symptoms.

30:36: Dr. Chetty experienced a sudden loss of consciousness and stopped breathing after taking a brisk walk, but fully recovered.

36:24: Dr. Chetty experienced a severe spasm causing loss of consciousness, but managed to regain lucidity.

42:17: Critical importance of specific blood tests in diagnosing a sudden health issue related to COVID-19 treatment.

48:47: Dr. Chetty's research indicates potential link between COVID and brain dysfunction, with low molecularHein as a promising therapy.

54:18: Genetic predisposition determines tissue priming by Spike protein, leading to population-specific vulnerability to a specific virus.

1:00:30: Understanding the spiritual war, gaining insight, and preparing for humanity's potential extinction.