COVID Looks Different Now! - What Does it mean for You?

Join our upcoming Webinar Unveiling information about COVID STORM
Dr Philip McMillan
Jul 05, 2024
In this video, we explore the changes in the appearance of Covid and what it means for you. Stay informed on the latest updates and implications for your health and safety in the evolving landscape of the pandemic. Watch now to understand how Covid may impact your daily life and what steps you can take to protect yourself and your loved ones.

A New Covid STORM – Recognize It or Risk the Consequences

Thursday 18th July, 2024 at 7PM UK time

Register Here >

Stay tuned for expert insights and valuable information on navigating the new phase of Covid. Remember, knowledge is key in staying safe and healthy during these uncertain times. Don't miss out on this important discussion!

Hospital admissions rose by 24 percent in the week ending June 16 - climbing to 3.31 per 100,000 from 2.67 the previous week, UKHSA data shows.

Read Article Here >

Kaku, Yu, et al. "Virological characteristics of the SARS-CoV-2 KP. 3, LB. 1, and KP. 2.3 variants." The Lancet Infectious Diseases (2024).

Please support my research efforts by subscribing to Vejon Health Substack. Your support allows me to continue bringing you my insights in a timely and effective way.

Vejon COVID-19 Review
Vejon COVID-19 Review Podcast
Comprehensive overview of COVID-19 looking at the research from Dr Philip McMillan delineating autoimmunity in the disease.
