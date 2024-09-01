Covid Censorship - We felt the impact. Now the World Knows!

I want to dive into a topic that has been increasingly relevant: censorship, particularly in light of Facebook's recent apology for its COVID-19 censorship practices. This issue is crucial, and it begs the question—what has been learned from this experience? Have other platforms adjusted their approaches? More importantly, what insights can we gain from experts who have been censored despite their expertise?

Today, I have with me two esteemed experts, Sean Kaufman and Jennifer Smith. Both have been on the front lines, working tirelessly in public health. Jennifer has a rich background in virology, specializing in respiratory viruses, and has worked on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic as an epidemiologist. She was one of the few virologists on the public health staff in Hawaii, yet found herself sidelined when her expertise was needed most. Sean has an impressive 27-year career in public health, focusing on behaviour related to infectious diseases. He has managed emergencies from HIV to Ebola and now runs his own firm, Safer Behaviours, which focuses on ensuring safety when working with infectious diseases.

Both Jennifer and Sean bring invaluable experience from the early days of SARS in 2003 to the present. Yet, during the COVID-19 pandemic, they found themselves ignored, censored, and shut out of key discussions. This raises a significant issue: if experts are silenced, how can public health truly serve its purpose?

Jennifer raised red flags early on about the reliability of COVID-19 testing and the subsequent implications for public health. Despite her efforts, she was excluded from decision-making, illustrating a broader issue of censorship within public health institutions. Sean, too, experienced significant pushback when questioning the mainstream narrative, especially around the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

The censorship extended beyond traditional media and into social media platforms, where discussions that diverged from the mainstream were quickly shut down. Sean and Jennifer emphasize that public health should empower individuals to make informed choices, not dictate what is best for them. The actions during the pandemic have led to a significant erosion of trust in public health, as evidenced by a 30% decline in trust in doctors over the past few years.

So, where do we go from here? Both Sean and Jennifer agree that we must acknowledge the mistakes made, listen to the public's concerns, and allow open, honest discussions without the threat of censorship. It's about restoring trust, ensuring transparency, and above all, empowering individuals with the information they need to make the best decisions for themselves and their families.

