I've been following the data on unusual clotting patterns for years now, and each new discovery seems to push the boundaries of what we thought we understood about human physiology. This latest revelation, however, is unlike anything we’ve seen before - clots that fluoresce under UV light.

Initially, I thought these so-called embalmers' clots were a post-mortem phenomenon, something occurring after death. But as more information surfaced, it became clear that these massive, fibrous clots are appearing in living patients, being removed from catheterized individuals suffering from unexplained vascular blockages. What makes this even more alarming is the distinct pattern of fluorescence seen when these clots are exposed to UV light, a property that is not typical for normal blood clots. This isn’t just an anomaly, it suggests an underlying biochemical transformation, possibly involving spike protein interactions, autoimmune responses, and even unexpected metal incorporation.

Why Are These Clots Glowing?

The science behind autofluorescence in biological tissues is well-documented. Certain biomolecules such as NADH, flavins, tryptophan, and hemoglobin can naturally fluoresce. However, entire blood clots lighting up under UV light is not normal. Studies on microclots in Long COVID patients have already shown that spike protein can induce amyloid-like misfolding in fibrin, causing microclots to resist breakdown. The fact that these larger, embalmers’ clots are also fluorescing suggests a similar process occurring on a much larger scale. Could it be that the same misfolding and structural alterations responsible for Long COVID symptoms are also driving these massive, glowing clots?

Kell, D.; Pretorius, E.; Zhao, H. A Direct Relationship Between ‘Blood Stasis’ and Fibrinaloid Microclots in Chronic, Inflammatory and Vascular Diseases, and Some Traditional Natural Products Approaches to Treatment. Preprints 2025, 2025021537. https://doi.org/10.20944/preprints202502.1537.v1

Even more puzzling is the presence of tin and phosphorus in these clots at unusually high concentrations. This could be altering the biochemical properties of fibrin, leading to fluorescence, structural resistance, and potential immune dysregulation. Some researchers suggest that these elements, combined with spike protein binding, may be catalyzing an entirely new form of clotting disorder - one that forms rapidly and resists normal breakdown.

Auto Fluorecence Kevin Mc Cairn Video Determinations Ai Research 17 3 25 4.3MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

What This Means for the Future of Medicine

This discovery is still in its early stages, but it raises critical questions about vascular health, autoimmune processes, and potential environmental or pharmaceutical influences on clot formation. If these fluorescent clots are forming quickly and persistently, how many individuals are currently walking around with undiagnosed microclots or pre-thrombotic conditions? Could this explain some cases of sudden cardiovascular collapse, strokes, or persistent fatigue syndromes?

What’s clear is that we cannot ignore this phenomenon. The fact that scientists across multiple disciplines are now quietly investigating these structures is a sign that something significant is at play. As more research is done, we may unlock not only the mechanisms behind these glowing clots but also potential strategies to prevent or reverse them. Until then, staying informed is our best defense.