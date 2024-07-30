Could COVID-19 Vaccines Act as Immunosuppressants?

This question has been on my mind for a while. The cytokine storm, which is an overreaction of the immune system, is a key factor in severe COVID-19 cases. Steroids and other immunosuppressants work well in managing this inflammation. So, I started wondering if the reduction in severe COVID-19 cases post-vaccination might be due to an immunosuppressive effect of the vaccines rather than a direct antiviral action.

To dig deeper, I looked at a comprehensive study from South Korea, involving around nine million individuals. This study examined the long-term risk of autoimmune diseases following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination. Surprisingly, it found no significant increase in most autoimmune diseases, except for a slight rise in systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and a few other conditions like alopecia areata, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis. This made me question the mechanisms at play and whether the vaccines could be acting as immunosuppressants

Jung, Seung-Won, et al. "Long-term risk of autoimmune diseases after mRNA-based SARS-CoV2 vaccination in a Korean, nationwide, population-based cohort study." Nature Communications 15.1 (2024): 6181.​